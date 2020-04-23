NOON HOUR UPDATE...
After our bright but chilly start to the day (the record low of 26 for the Hartford area was tied), the afternoon will feature a mostly cloudy sky. Compared to yesterday, the wind will be much calmer and temps will be a tad milder as they top out near 50. While there could be an isolated shower this afternoon and then again this evening, an approaching storm system brings periods of rain to the state tonight and tomorrow.
We’ll end the week tomorrow on a wet, breezy, cool note. Some towns could get an inch or more of rain.
Our weekend forecast is essentially on track:
Saturday: Mostly sunny then increasing cloudiness late. Temps inland reach/exceed 60, but top out in the mid-50s at the shoreline.
Sunday: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain.
Next week, some showers linger into Monday. Then, Tuesday should be dry before ANOTHER round of rain moves in Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
YESTERDAY & THIS MORNING…
Yesterday was windy and chilly with highs only in the 40s to near 50 degrees. This is far below the normal high of 63 degrees for April 22nd (Greater Hartford Area). Now, we're dealing with a very cold start. The sky is mainly clear, and here's some good news, that wind has subsided. Temperatures have dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The record low for the Greater Hartford area for today, April 23rd is 26 degrees, set in 1989. The record low for Bridgeport is 30 degrees, set in 1982.
A FREEZE WARNING and FROST ADVISORY are in effect for Southern Connecticut until 9 am.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Another storm system will impact the state by the end of this week. We’ll remain dry for most of today, although sunshine will give way to a cloudy sky during the afternoon. There will be a rising chance for rain this evening. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Rain will become steadier just after midnight tonight. Lows will range from 38-45.
The storm will track to the south of New England tomorrow. That means we’ll have periods of rain most of the day, and a raw northeasterly wind. Highs will be in the 40s and lower 50s.
Lingering rain will end tomorrow night, then we should see some partial clearing. Lows will be in the 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
A weak area of high pressure will move through New England on Saturday, and that means the first half of the weekend is looking good. Saturday will be partly sunny and milder with highs 60-65 away from the coast. A developing onshore breeze will limit highs to the 50s in shoreline communities. Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days for outdoor activities, and it will finally feel a little more like spring!
Weather conditions will head downhill again for the second half of the weekend as another storm takes aim at the region. This storm will follow a similar path to tomorrow’s storm, although the center may track a little closer to Connecticut. Rain will develop Saturday night and the wet weather will continue Sunday. Lows Saturday night will be in the 40s, and highs on Sunday should be in the 50s at best.
MONDAY…
The storm will depart on Monday, but the atmosphere will be cool, and there will be some lingering moisture. Therefore, we expect mostly cloudy skies and the chance for showers. It’ll be breezy and brisk with highs in the 50s. The normal, or average, high for April 27th for the Greater Hartford Area is 65 degrees.
TUESDAY…
Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny and a little more comfortable. After morning lows near freezing, temperatures should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s during the afternoon. The wind will be light with high pressure in place.
WEDNESDAY...
The unsettled weather pattern continues with a storm impacting the state every second or third day. We are forecasting more rain, with highs in the 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
