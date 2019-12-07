THE WEEKEND
Cold today
Today will be cold but pleasant. High pressure will approach New England from the west. The sky will be mostly sunny, although there may a few patches of clouds and a stray snow flurry or two. It will be cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 30s elsewhere. There will be enough of a northwesterly breeze to keep the wind chill in the teens and 20s most of the day.
Very cold tonight
With high pressure overhead, Saturday night will be clear, calm, and cold. The mercury will dip into the teens, but some upper single digits are possible in the cold spots.
Milder Sunday
Milder weather will come Sunday. The center of high pressure will drift away to the east of New England on Sunday, and a south to southwesterly flow of milder air will develop. After a cold morning, temperatures will should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon! The sky will be sunny, then some partial cloudiness may mix in during the afternoon. Overall, a nice December weekend!
NEXT WEEK
Milder, but wet at times Monday and Tuesday
The southerly flow will continue to pump mild air into southern New England Monday and Tuesday. The temperature should rise close to 50 on Monday. Monday night will be mild with lows in the 40s then a strong southerly breeze will drive temperatures well into the 50s on Tuesday! However, moisture levels will be high, which means we can expect cloudy skies and periods of rain both days. With mild, moist air flowing over the cold snow cover, we may also have to deal with areas of fog as well. A lot of the snow cover may be gone by Tuesday evening. Rain and melting snow could also result in some poor drainage flooding.
Transitional Wednesday
A cold front will sweep through the state Tuesday night, then a strong northwest wind will usher much colder air into Connecticut on Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the 30s, but temperatures will hold steady most of the day. There may be some wet snow and rain for a while in the morning then we should see some partial clearing during the afternoon. That’s when the wind could gust to 40 mph or higher. The air will turn much colder late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures should dip into the teens by late Wednesday night.
Colder Thursday
Thursday will be cold with highs in the 20s and lower 30s. However, we can expect a quiet day with highs pressure not too far away. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny.
Not as cold Friday
A southerly flow of milder air will develop on Friday. After a cold morning with lows in the teens and lower 20s, temperatures should reach or exceed 40 degrees during the afternoon. The dry weather will likely last through Friday, but several forecast guidance models are predicting rain for the weekend.
WINTER STORM ABEL
Snowfall from Winter Storm Able ranged from 1-2” at the coast to as much as 18.5” in North Granby! The grand total at Bradley International Airport was 16.4”, which makes Abel the biggest snowstorm on record for this early in the season! The previous record was 12.3”, which occurred on October 29th and 30th in 2011 during Winter Storm Alfred.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
