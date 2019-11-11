EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
The rest of today: mostly cloudy, highs could reach/exceed 60 in many towns.
Tomorrow starts mild, relatively speaking… with some rain. Then, with colder air arriving, precip changes to snow from west to east --- there could be minor accumulations: a coating or so for much of interior CT, an inch or two will be possible in the hills of NW and NE CT. It should be done for most of the state by the evening commute, but temperatures will continue to drop and the wind will only make it feel colder. The worst of the wind and cold comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday, this is when the ‘feels like’ temp could get close to zero!
Record cold is possible through midweek, then temperatures rebound by Friday (near 50 for highs).
The weekend, as of now, looks to be chilly but dry/storm-free.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------------------------
THIS WEEK
Cloudy Today
Veteran’s Day will be a grayer day, but rain-free. A weak cold front will pass through the state today. At this point, it doesn’t look like there will be much precipitation, if any. The sky should be mostly cloudy as temperatures peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
A bit Snowy & Cold Tuesday and Wednesday
A storm is on the way for tomorrow, one that will bring wintry precipitation and colder air. It will begin as rain tomorrow morning, then we'll see a transition over to snow during the morning. At this point, it appears that the transition to snow will occur either before or around noon for most of the state, except southeastern New London County, where the transition may not occur until early afternoon. This system will not be a big snowstorm for Connecticut; however, minor accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible, especially if the rush of cold air is as sudden as we think. A strong northerly wind will develop tomorrow afternoon causing the air to turn colder. Readings in the 40s during the morning will fall into the 30s and 20s during the afternoon and evening.
Any precipitation will end late tomorrow afternoon and early evening, and a brisk northwesterly wind will usher bitterly cold air into the state. Temperatures will plunge in to the teens and lower 20s tomorrow night, and the wind chill will drop to near zero! It is going to be brutally cold at the bus stop Wednesday morning! Record cold is possible as well. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for November 13th, is 18 degrees, set in 2001. Wednesday should be partly sunny, but windy and very cold with highs only in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Chilly Thursday
Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny. After a very cold morning with lows in the teens, temperatures should rise close to 40 in the afternoon. Record cold will be possible Thursday morning. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for November 14th is 15 degrees, set in 1986.
Clouds will increase overnight as a system moves up the coast.
Milder Friday
Friday will also bring about fair weather. A storm may begin to move up the coast on Friday. There will be a few showers of rain or snow in southeastern New England; a few may meander into parts of Connecticut early in the day. After the storm passes, the weather will stay dry through the daytime hours with just a blend of sun and clouds. Plus, the air will be much more comfortable with highs around 50, give or take a few degrees.
Colder Saturday and Sunday
Colder weather will come Saturday. An Arctic front will move south from Canada. Patchy clouds will be possible with this front, but it will otherwise pass through the region dry. While temps will rise in to the low 40s during the morning, the air will turn cooler during the afternoon, falling into the 30s.
Sunday will be cool and quiet, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
