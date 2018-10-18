YESTERDAY…
It was an unseasonably cold October 18th across CT. The average high for this date is 62, yesterday temperatures only topped out between 45 and 50, despite abundant sunshine! To add insult to injury, the wind (at times gusting over 30 mph) created wind chill values in the 30s during the afternoon hours.
THIS MORNING…
A Freeze Warning remains in effect for much of inland CT. Along much of the coastline, a Frost Advisory is in place.
Heading out and about this morning, you’ll need a coat and perhaps gloves. Yeah it's cold out there! The good news is the wind has subsided as high pressure moved into the region. Temps are bottoming out in upper 20s and lower 30s inland, between 30 and 35 along the coastline. For the Hartford area, the last time the temperature dropped below freezing was on April 23rd…that was nearly 6 months ago, it will be a close call this morning!
TODAY…
After the COLD start to the day, temperatures rebound nicely through the afternoon. The uptick in temperature is compliments of high pressure moving offshore, allowing a southwesterly flow to develop. Most of the day will feature ample sunshine, but late in the day clouds will begin to increase.
THE WEEKEND…
While not a washout, expect at least scattered showers tomorrow. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and fairly mild with highs near 60. As quickly as milder air arrives, colder air will replace it. In the wake of another front, Sunday will be about 10 degrees cooler. It will also be dry, brighter and breezy.
NEXT WEEK…
Overall, the 4th week of October still appears to be storm-free. Additionally, while there will be some ups and downs in the temperature department, the general theme will be for our cooler-than-average trend to continue. Expect lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
