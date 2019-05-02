THURSDAY RECAP…
As expected, there was a big temperature differential across the state today! In Eastern Connecticut, highs were only in the upper 50s and lower 60s. In Central and Western Connecticut, the temperature reached or exceeded 70 degrees! Danbury Airport was one of the warm spots with a high of at least 73 degrees. We have unofficial reports of 75 degrees in Ridgefield and Brookfield, and 79 degrees at the St. Gregory the Great School in Danbury.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Cooler air will overspread the state from northeast to southwest. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s and 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 40s, perhaps the lower 40s in northeastern portions of the state.
A few showers will move across the state this evening. A thunderstorm is possible, especially in Southwestern Connecticut. Overnight, areas of drizzle and areas of fog will develop as cooler maritime air settles into the state.
FRIDAY…
An area low pressure will approach New England from the west tomorrow, and a warm front will slowly move up the coast. The front may or may not reach Connecticut later in the day. It could get hung up just to our south. Therefore, tomorrow will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees. There may be areas of drizzle and areas of fog in the morning, then a batch of showers will arrive in the afternoon. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.
Showers are likely tomorrow night and a thunderstorm is possible. Overnight lows will be near 50, give or take a few degrees.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MAY…
Scattered showers may linger into Saturday morning, but most of the day should be dry. We probably won’t see much in the way of sunshine, but it will be a comfortable day with highs near 70 degrees away from the coast. Saturday will certainly be the better of the 2 weekend days for outdoor activities.
A coastal storm will impact the state Saturday night and Sunday. We can expect periods of rain Sunday, and it could be heavy at times. With the storm center tracking to the south of New England, we’ll be stuck in a cool northeasterly flow. Therefore, highs will only be near 60 degrees. Temperatures may not rise out of the 50s in parts of the state.
High pressure will build into the Northeast Sunday night. Therefore, the rain will end, and the clouds will clear away. Temperatures will dip solidly into the 40s by morning. Areas of fog may develop since the ground will be very damp.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, Monday is looking good. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. Some clouds may arrive toward evening. After a very cool morning, temperatures will rise close to 70 degrees Monday afternoon.
Tuesday should be partly and warmer with morning lows 45-50 and afternoon highs in the middle to perhaps upper 70s.
Beyond Tuesday, the models diverge. The GFS keeps us in a southerly flow of unseasonably warm air Wednesday and Thursday. If that scenario pans out, temperatures will reach the middle and upper 70s both days. Wednesday would be partly to mostly cloudy and a few showers would be possible on Thursday in advance of an approaching cold front. Meanwhile, the European Model drives a cold front through the state by Wednesday morning. If that happens, Wednesday would be a little cooler than what the GFS model is forecasting. The European Model is also forecasting rain and cool temperatures on Thursday.
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW…
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
