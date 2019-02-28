A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham, Middlesex, New London, and interior portions of New Haven and Fairfield Counties this morning.
A weak storm slipped out to sea to the south of New England overnight and the snow has come to an end. We picked up 1-2 inches of fresh snow overnight and the roads are slick this morning, so please be careful as you head out the door.
IMPROVING WEATHER THURSDAY…
As the storm system that dropped some light snow on the state overnight departs, high pressure will build over New England this afternoon. That means the sky will become partly sunny and temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 30s. The roads will be in great shape for the afternoon drive home. A few widely scattered flurries and snow showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, but they won’t have much of an impact.
With a partly cloudy sky and a fresh snow cover, the mercury will dip to 15-25 tonight.
FRIDAY (MARCH 1ST)…
A storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England tomorrow, and some of our trusted models bring some light snow into Southern CT tomorrow morning. As the day wears on, high pressure will regain control of our weather on the first day of March! The sky will be partly sunny, and highs will range from the middle 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s near the coast. Highs will be close to 40 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area.
Friday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper teens and 20s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
Another storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England Saturday morning. It could brush Connecticut with snow or a wintry mix in the morning. The rest of the day should be mainly dry, although a spotty mix of very light snow, sleet, and rain could develop during the late afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday will range from 40-45.
A bigger storm may be heading our way for late Sunday and Sunday night. However, the storm track is critical, as usual. The European Model is forecasting a track near or directly over Connecticut. That would mean a mostly rain event. The GFS model, on the other hand, is forecasting a more southerly track, which would mean snow or a wintry mix. The precipitation wouldn’t arrive until Sunday afternoon and the heaviest precipitation will fall Sunday night. Before it all begins, temperatures should reach 40-45 Sunday.
NEXT WEEK…
The storm will depart Monday morning and that's when the precipitation will come to an end. There could be an impact on the morning commute, especially if the precipitation falls in the form of snow or a wintry mix Sunday night. Monday afternoon should be partly sunny, blustery and cold with highs in the 30s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, breezy and quite cold with lows in the teens and highs 25-30. A few snow showers are possible during the afternoon.
Wednesday should be most sunny, but the cold weather will continue. We are forecasting morning lows near 10 degrees, and afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 20s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
