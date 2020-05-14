THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a gorgeous day, we can now expect big changes in the weather tonight. A warm front will pass through the state with a round of showers , and this will only be the beginning of a very unsettled pattern for the end of this week. The sky will become cloudy this evening. Showers will develop after midnight, and there could be a few embedded thunderstorms. Some showers will produce heavy rain. At least it will be a lot milder than recent nights with lows 50-55.
FRIDAY…
WEATHER ALERT!!! The first round of showers will end tomorrow morning, then there will be a spell of dry weather as the warm front lifts to the north of Connecticut. Some sunshine will likely break through the clouds. A southwesterly breeze will strengthen in the warm air sector. Temperatures will rise well into the 70s to near 80 degrees, and the humidity will be noticeably higher too. Dew points will rise into the 60s. During the mid to late afternoon and well into the evening hours, we will have to be on the lookout for round of showers and thunderstorms. There is the potential for strong to severe storms. We will keep you updated throughout the day! The Storm Prediction Center has now placed most of Northern Connecticut in an “enhanced” risk area for damaging winds. The rest of the state is in a “slight” risk area. Scattered thunderstorms will develop tomorrow afternoon, then then main line will pass through the state tomorrow evening. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, torrential downpours, and hail. Plus, an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. This is a great time to download the Channel 3 app if you haven’t done so already. It is a great tool that will keep you updated with the latest news and weather alerts should you lose power.
The risk of showers and storms will end late tomorrow night. That’s when a cold front will pass through the state. It’ll be a mild night with lows 55-60.
THE WEEKEND…
Thankfully, Saturday will be a beautiful day! Drier air will move into the state on the heels of the cold front, but the air will still be quite mild. Temperatures will rise well into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
A warm front will approach Connecticut on Sunday and that means we’ll see some changes. After a mostly sunny morning, clouds will overspread the state by late afternoon and evening. However, it looks like showers will hold off until Sunday night. Good timing! The air will be a little cooler Sunday, but it will still be quite pleasant with highs near 70. Shoreline highs will be in the 60s due to an onshore breeze.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
This will be a very interesting time period. Low pressure will evolve over the Northeast. At the same time, a subtropical depression or sub-tropical storm will move northward off the East Coast of the United States. At this point, it looks like this system will remain well offshore. However, it may become part of this overall large storm and it could enhance the rainfall. Monday will be cloudy and wet with periods of rain that could become heavy at times. It’ll be breezy and cool as well with highs near 60. Weather conditions should improve a little by Tuesday. There will still be a chance for some lingering rain, but the threat for heavy rain will be over. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and it will be breezy and cool with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
These will likely be much better days! A building high pressure system is expected to push the clouds and rain to the south of New England. We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Wednesday, and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny, dry and pleasant with highs 70-75 over interior portions of the state.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
