EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Any lingering showers come to an end with only partial clearing thereafter… temps today should top out in the mid to upper 60s.
The rest of the week looks unsettled/wet (potentially quite wet), thanks to an ocean storm that develops and stalls/lurks offshore. Rain looks to start Wednesday, primarily later in the day. Then we should see periods of rain Thursday and most models now keep it around through Friday. With the clouds, rain and easterly wind… temps will likely be held into the 50s for much of this time.
There is uncertainty as to when it all comes to an end. We’re going with an optimistically drier scenario for the weekend, as of now.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
--------------------------------------------
TODAY, 10/8/19…
With a cold front finally moving offshore, high pressure will gradually build into New England throughout the day. That means weather conditions will gradually improve. Morning clouds and any lingering showers should give way to partial clearing by this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees. The air will be less humid. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 40s.
COASTAL STORM WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY…
Our weather for the middle and end of the week will greatly depend on the evolution of a slow moving coastal storm. Some models, like the GFS, suggest we'll have occasional rain Wednesday and Thursday, then drier weather on Friday. If this solution wins out, we'll get a beneficial rainfall with no concerns for flooding. Meanwhile, the European Model is forecasting rain on Wednesday, heavy rain on Thursday, and still more rain on Friday! If the European Model turns out to be right, there could be some flooding concerns before the week is over. Meanwhile, In addition to rain, Connecticut will be caught in a tight pressure gradient between the ocean storm and high pressure to our north. That means we’ll have to deal with a stiff northeasterly wind that could be quite gusty at times. With a strong and persistent northeasterly wind, there could be some concerns for coastal flooding. This flow will also be quite cool. We can expect nighttime lows in the 40s and daytime highs in the 50s.
With many uncertainties in the forecasting regarding this evolving storm, we urge you to pay attention to forecast updates over the coming days. A number of things could change, including the amount of rain and wind this storm could bring, as well as the timing.
THE WEEKEND…
Once again, there are some uncertainties. The GFS is forecasting a mainly dry weekend with daytime highs in the 60s. Meanwhile, the European Model has rain lingering into Saturday with the slow-moving coastal storm, and a few showers late Sunday with the arrival of a cold front. Hopefully, there won’t be any big weather concerns for the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, which begins Saturday morning at 8:00 am.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
For now, it looks like Monday will be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.
SEPTEMBER 2019...
September went into the record books as a mild, dry month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, there was only 1.94” of rain at Bradley, which is 1.94” below normal!
The hottest temperature was 92 degrees on the 23rd, and the coldest temperature was 38 degrees on the 19th and 20th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
