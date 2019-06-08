TONIGHT
Have the extra blanket sitting by your side tonight. The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow temperatures to dip pretty low. For most of us, they will fall into low 50s; however, some of the coolest spots will have lows in the 40s.
TOMORROW
Sunday will be another winner – just as today was -- with mostly sunny skies, and highs 80-85. Once again, the humidity will be low. A developing onshore breeze will likely keep beach temperatures in the 70s.
The sky will be mainly clear Sunday night, and it’ll be another comfortable night with lows in the 50s.
MONDAY
Rain will return to the forecast by the end of Monday. A large area of moisture will move northward toward New England. After morning sunshine, the sky will become mostly cloudy during the afternoon and there will be a rising chance for rain by evening. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A southerly flow will transport humid air into the state Monday night. This humidity will keep temperatures from dropping no lower than the 60s. With moisture levels on the rise, we’ll also have showers or a few periods of rain.
TUESDAY
More rain will be possible at times Tuesday. A cold front will sweep across the state. Showers will be likely in the morning and early afternoon; a few thunderstorms will be possible, too. On the heels of the front, a northwesterly breeze will usher drier air into the region by late in the day. Therefore, we could see some late day clearing. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The sky will become clear Tuesday night, and temperatures will dip into the 50s.
WEDNESDAY
With high pressure in place, Wednesday is shaping up to be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs near 80 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s.
THURSDAY
Unsettled weather will be possible Thursday. A coastal storm and a warm front will bring periods of rain on Thursday. Late day thunder is possible as the warm front moves closer to southern New England. Abundant cloud cover, rain, and an east to northeasterly flow should limit highs to 65-70.
FRIDAY
After a few morning showers pass, as a warm front moves through the region, the balance of the day will turn out alright. The afternoon will become partly sunny and slightly muggy. The air will warm into the lower 80s.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be partly sunny, warm, and humid. As a cold front nears from New York State, scattered showers and thunderstorms will precede it into Connecticut, especially during the late afternoon. High swill reach into the lower half of the 80s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
