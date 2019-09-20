TODAY, 9/20/19…
High pressure is hunkered in over the Northeast and that means today will be another beautiful day! Plus, a warming trend will really kick into gear, and temperatures will rise above normal again. We may actually see a 35-degree temperature rise from this morning's low to the afternoon high! Highs will range from 75-80. The sky will be bright and sunny, although some partial cloudiness may mix in during the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s. Patchy fog may form after midnight.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature throughout the weekend, and that means our weather will remain dry and warm. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the low and middle 80s. Tomorrow night will be clear and pleasant with lows 55-60. Patchy fog will likely form after midnight. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the middle 80s! After a calm morning, a south to southwesterly breeze will pick up during the afternoon as high pressure shifts to the south and east of New England.
THE FIRST FEW DAYS OF FALL…
The autumn season will officially begin early Monday morning at 3:50 am. That is when the autumnal equinox will occur. However, it won’t feel much like fall Monday with highs in the lower 80s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine! An approaching could front could stir up a few showers toward evening. A thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out. Showers will linger into Monday night, but they should end before dawn.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and somewhat cooler with highs in the 70s. It now looks like Wednesday will be dry, although we may see an increase in cloud cover. Highs should range from 70-75. Showers will develop Wednesday night in advance of a frontal system. A cold front will pass through the state on Thursday, and that means more showers are possible. Otherwise, sky conditions should vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and it’ll be a mild day with highs in the 70s.
THE TROPICS…
The remnants of Imelda continue to produce torrential rain and flooding in Eastern Texas and Western Louisiana. Hurricane Humberto is racing away over the open Atlantic. Meanwhile, Hurricane Jerry is nearing the Northern Leeward Islands. However, Jerry is expected to track to the north of the islands (including Puerto Rico) today and over the upcoming weekend. Jerry could become a problem for Bermuda by Tuesday of next week.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.