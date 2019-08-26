MONDAY RECAP…
Our spell of cooler than normal continued today! In fact, the morning low at Bradley International Airport was 47 degrees, which was only 3 degrees away from tying the August 26th record low for the Greater Hartford Area. The record low is 44 degrees, set in 1944. Afternoon highs were in the 70s. The normal, or average, high for this date is 81 degrees.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A large area of high pressure will remain in place over New England throughout the night. Therefore, it will be another pleasant, but cool night. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy, and temperatures will bottom out in the range of 45-55 across the state. The record low for August 27th is 45 degrees, set in 1954.
TUESDAY…
The center of pressure will shift to the east of New England tomorrow, but we’ll enjoy another beautiful day. Sunshine will mix with some patchy cloudiness, and temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will remain low. After a calm morning, a light southeasterly will develop.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, and it won’t be as cool as recent nights. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
A low pressure system off the East Coast of the United States has become a tropical depression (Tropical Depression #6). The depression is forecast to soon become a tropical storm, and it will be named Erin. This system will move northeastward, but it will pass to the south and east of New England Thursday or Thursday night. About the only impact along the coast will be high surf and large ocean swells. A weak front will also approach the region from the west during this time period.
Therefore, Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few showers are possible by evening, but they could hold off until Wednesday night. The air will turn warmer and a little more humid. Highs in the lower 80s are expected. Wednesday night will be mild with lows in the 60s.
A few showers may linger into Thursday morning, then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny as another area of high pressure builds into the region. It’ll be a warm day with highs in the low and middle 80s.
FRIDAY…
A weak cold front will approach New England from the west on Friday. It won’t have much moisture to work with, but a few widely scattered showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms are possible late Friday or Friday night. A southwesterly flow in advance of the front will keep us warm. Highs will be in the 80s.
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
The holiday weekend will be off to a beautiful start! Saturday will be mostly sunny and there will be a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will be near 80 degrees, but temperatures could potentially stay in the 70s.
High pressure will move into New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow temperatures to drop well into the 50s. There may be some 40s in the normally cooler locations.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and comfortable. After a cool start, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s during the afternoon.
Monday, Labor Day, could be unsettled. A warm front should bring clouds and showers to the state, but how widespread the shower activity will be remains to be seen. This system is still a week away and many things could change, but we’ll keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
