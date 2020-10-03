7 PM UPDATE...
Good evening! Hope everyone got to enjoy this beautiful Saturday. Tomorrow is another sunny day in the 60s- Perfect weather for any fall outdoor activities. You definitely will want to wear a sweater or light jacket.
If you missed Mars next to the Harvest Moon last night, you will have another chance tonight. It looks like a bright red star right next to the moon. Tonight will be once again very chilly with lows in the upper 30s/ low 40s.
Lorin Richardson
MONDAY…
A coastal storm will slip out to sea well to the south of New England on Monday. Many of the major guidance models are in good agreement with this scenario. Therefore, the impact on Connecticut will be minimal. We may see a few showers, but that’s about it. Otherwise, we can expect a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 60s.
TUESDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will bring very quiet weather to the state Tuesday morning. The center of high pressure will then slip offshore during the afternoon, and a southerly flow of milder air will develop. Morning lows will be in the 40s, but afternoon highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees. A partly sunny sky can be expected.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
A strong low-pressure system and a strong cold front will approach New England from the west on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, a southerly breeze will strengthen on Wednesday and that southerly flow will pump mild air into the state. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be a pretty good chance for showers during the afternoon and early evening.
A gusty northwest wind will usher much cooler air into Connecticut Wednesday night and Thursday. The mercury will dip into the 40s by late Wednesday night. Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and cool. Highs will range from 60-65, but temperatures may not rise out of the 50s in the Litchfield Hills. The northwest wind could gust as high as 40 mph.
FRIDAY…
We will end the week with some crisp, cool autumn weather. High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine throughout the day Friday. Morning lows will be in the 30s, and afternoon highs will be in the 60s at best. It won’t be nearly as windy as Thursday, but it may be a bit breezy at times.
SEPTEMEBER 2020…
September ended with a big rainstorm across much of Connecticut, but most of the month was very dry. We only had measurable rainfall on 6 of the 30 days, and there was a 16 day stretch from the 11th through the 26th where there was only a trace of rain. Total rainfall at Bradley International Airport was 2.11”, which is 1.77” below normal. It was also a little warmer than normal. The average temperature was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degree above normal. The highest temperature was 86 degrees on the 8th, and the lowest temperature was 33 degrees on the 20th.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
October is here! During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low drops from 46 degrees on the 1st to 37 degrees on the 31st. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice. It happened on October 2, 1927 and October 7, 1963. It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on October 18, 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
