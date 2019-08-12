Pleasant Today
The nice weather we enjoyed over the weekend will carry over into today. Today is expected to be party sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 80s. High pressure will still be enough of a role-player to maintain fair weather.
Unsettled Tuesday
Wet weather will come tomorrow, especially during the afternoon. A wave of low pressure will approach New England from the west. It will spread clouds and wet weather into the region. We'll be on the cooler “overrunning” side of the storm, where a more general rainfall would occur. Should the storm track a little further to the north, we could see some severe weather.
So, we are forecasting the sky to become cloudy tomorrow with rain developing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s. We should expect more rain tomorrow night.
Pleasant Wednesday and Thursday
The wet weather should end by Wednesday morning. Clouds may linger most of Wednesday, limiting temperatures from reaching much past the upper-70s. Partly sunny skies will come either later Wednesday or by Thursday morning. The air will be seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s. Overnight lows should range from 55-65.
Showers & t’storms Friday
Friday should be partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms could arrive later in the day as a system arrives from the west.
Dry Saturday
Saturday will be dry. High pressure will build into the region from the west. Seasonably warm, pleasant weather will result.
Stray t’storm Sunday
We will have warm, partly sunny, and summer-like weather Sunday. High pressure will be the main, dominating feature. Overall, its looking like a pretty good weekend.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron, Scot Haney, and weather intern Allison Finch
