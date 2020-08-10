HEAT WAVE UNTIL WEDNESDAY
Another heatwave will become official today, when the high temperature goes above 90 degrees for a third day in a row. In fact, hot weather will last most of this week as the humidity rises. Highs today through Wednesday will range from 90-95 in the usual hot spots. Heat advisories are in effect today, tomorrow and Wednesday, because the heat and humidity together will generate heat indices of 95-100.
Most of today should be dry, but we can't rule out the possibility of a passing shower or thunderstorm later this afternoon. There may be an isolated storm or two tomorrow as well. However, scattered hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms appear more likely Wednesday, especially during the heat of the afternoon and early evening hours. That's because a stalled boundary and energy in the upper atmosphere will help set up an environment that looks more promising for rain.
WETTER THURSDAY
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday. A slow-moving cold front will meander across the area. At the same time, low pressure will move up along the front and enhance the rain-making potential of the front. Scattered showers will be likely. A few model runs have indicated that there might even be a generous period of steady rain.
Due to the clouds and rain, highs will likely fall short of 90 degrees, thereby ending the heatwave.
SLOWLY DRIER FRIDAY
We may start to see some changes for the better by the end of the week as cooler air pushes southward across New England. It may take a while for the cool air to reach Connecticut, but we should notice a big difference by the weekend. Friday will be the transition day. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s, but 90 degrees can’t be ruled out should the cooler air be delayed.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY BREAK NEXT WEEKEND
The heat and humidity will, indeed, tone down Saturday. High pressure will build south from southern Canada, bringing forth low humidity and reasonable warmth. Current guidance says that after a low of a very reasonable 60 degrees, highs will top off in the middle 80s.
Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday, making for a truly delightful weekend.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
ISAIAS
Tropical Storm Isaias is gone! In its wake was a big mess.
A peak wind gust to 75 mph occurred at the Engineering Science Magnet School in West Haven, that’s hurricane force! Here are some additional reports of wind gusts in our state, a small sampling… West Haven: 75 mph, Bridgeport: 68 mph, Lighthouse Point: 66 mph, Windsor Locks: 61 mph, Groton: 58 mph and Willington: 58 mph.
Between Eversource and United Illuminating, over 800,000 customers lost power. For the state, it’s one of the worst outages on record! To give you some perspective, it's way worse than Hurricane Gloria, which left 534,485 customers in the dark in 1985. Here are some other storms with the greatest power outages in our state: Winter Storm Alfred had 884,000 outages, Superstorm Sandy had 856,000 outages and Tropical Storm Irene had 754,000 outages.
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE
On Thursday of this week, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their updated forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through November 30th. They are now predicting what could be an “extremely active” season with 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes! This is a significant upgrade to the initial forecast that was issued in May. The season is already off to a record setting fast pace with 9 named storms (including Isaias), and the season normally peaks in August and September. That means we have a long way to go.
There are a number of reasons why this season could be one of the busiest on record. First of all, sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. Also, there is reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon. These conditions are expected to last as we go into the late summer and fall. We are currently in an ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, and that is the main climate factor behind these conditions.
Connecticut has already been hit by 2 tropical systems this year. Fay had little impact on our state, but Isaias left half of Connecticut in the dark!
JULY 2020
July went into the record books as the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days this July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of 90-degree days! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.