THE LAST WEEKEND OF JULY
Hot today
It is shaping up the be a quiet weekend, but the fourth heatwave of the year will likely begin, with record high heat. Today will be partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs will range from the 80s at the beaches to the lower 90s over interior portions of the state. However, the humidity won’t be too bad; dew points will be in the 60s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Hotter tomorrow
Tomorrow will be sunny and hotter. In fact, records will be in jeopardy. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for July 26th is 95 degrees, set in 1989. The record high for Bridgeport is 93 degrees, set in 2005. The heat is going to be very close, especially for the Greater Hartford Area. At least the humidity will remain less-than-oppressive, with dew points mostly in the 60s.
Despite the hot weather this weekend, the risk for showers and thunderstorms will be very low.
NEXT WEEK
Hot Monday
The heatwave will become official Monday. Once again, record heat is quite possible. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for July 27th is 96 degrees, set in 1964. The record high for Bridgeport is 91 degrees, set in 2005. The humidity will be higher as well, and a Heat Advisory may be necessary for much of the state! It appears the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will remain low. Storms should remain to the north and west of Connecticut throughout the day.
Heatwave continues Tuesday
Tuesday should be the fourth day of the heatwave. It will be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. A cold front will pass through the state, and that means there will be a better chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm.
Not as hot Wednesday & beyond
The cold front will bring some relief from the heat and high humidity by midweek. Wednesday is shaping up to be pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday and Friday should be seasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s both days. For now, we are keeping showers and thunderstorms out of the forecast. The sky should be partly sunny, and the humidity will be tolerable.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
