THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a gorgeous day, we can look forward to a pleasant night, although some patchy clouds will develop. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s then into the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 35-45.
TUESDAY…
High pressure will be in control of our weather tomorrow, and that means we can look forward to another fantastic day! Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to sunny, and temperatures will rise well into the 60s across much of the state. A developing onshore flow will keep coastal communities a little cooler.
A fast-moving storm system will spread clouds and rain into the state tomorrow night. Lows will be in the 40s.
WEDNESDAY…
The storm center will track near or just to the south of New England Wednesday morning, then it will move rapidly out to sea. Therefore, weather conditions will improve. The steady rain will end Wednesday morning, and there may only be a few lingering showers during the afternoon. It is possible a little sunshine will break through the clouds before the day is over. Temperatures will likely peak in the 50s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will range from 40-45.
THURSDAY…
Another storm system will approach New England from the west on Thursday. We may get through the morning commute dry, but the chance for rain will be on the rise during the mid to late morning, and it will last most of the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s.
Rain will end early Thursday evening, then the sky will become partly cloudy as westerly flow of cooler, drier air develops. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be blustery and chilly. Highs will only be in the lower 50s, but temperatures could stay in the 40s in the Litchfield Hills. A westerly wind will gust to over 30 mph, and that will make if feel even colder. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and scattered showers are likely. In the higher elevations, wet snow could mix in.
The sky will become clear Friday night, but it will be breezy and cold. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening then into the 30s by morning.
THE EASTER WEEKEND…
Saturday is shaping up to be a very nice day, although it will be breezy and seasonably cool. The sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures are expected to reach the middle 50s. Temperatures will dip into the 30s Saturday night.
Sunrise Easter morning is at 6:14. At that time, we should have a partly cloudy sky. Most of the day should be dry, but the sky is expected to become cloudy during the afternoon as the next storm approaches New England. While most of the day should be dry, rain could reach Connecticut by evening. Before that happens, temperatures should reach 60 degrees, perhaps a little higher.
Rain could become heavy at times Sunday night. Lows will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
MONDAY…
If the European Models proves to be correct, this will be a fast-moving storm. Monday morning will be rainy and wet, but we should see improvement during the afternoon. The sky should become partly sunny, and a strong northwesterly breezy will develop. Cold air will lag behind the storm. Therefore, temperatures should rise well into the 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
