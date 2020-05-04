COOLER TODAY, 5/4/20
Cooler weather will be with us today. By mid-morning, a cold front will have cleared Connecticut and a storm system to our south, responsible for some morning clouds and a few showers, will be far enough east for clearing to be swift. Mainly sunny skies will come during the late morning and early afternoon. Then, a few clouds will become likely this afternoon with breezy conditions. A few instability showers could pop up as a pocket of colder air aloft moves over the area. Instead of highs into the 70s, readings will only be on the low to possibly mid 60s today.
COOLER, QUIETER TUESDAY TO THURSDAY
We will enjoy a relatively quiet stretch of weather during the middle part of the week. High pressure will build into the region. The wind will slowly relax. Sunny skies will come tomorrow and Wednesday. Thursday will feature some morning showers, then we'll get back to the partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s; lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
UNSETTLED FRIDAY
While we'll start out the day Friday with nice weather, an area of low pressure will bring showers by the end of the day. Highs will only be in the 50s to near 60.
CHILLY WITH SHOWERS SATURDAY
Saturday will be quite chilly under partly sunny skies. Along with the partial sunshine, a few showers are possible as an area of low pressure scoots by New England. It will also draw down cool air from the northeast. Highs will be in the upper 40s and 50s.
COOL FOR MOTHER'S DAY
Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly, with highs in the 50s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
