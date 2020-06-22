THIS WEEK
Heatwave possible Monday through Wednesday
The heat will continue this week and the humidity will remain high. In fact, the first heat wave of 2020 is possible. All we have to do is get to 90 degrees today at Bradley and it will be official, the first heatwave of 2020 will be underway. We got to 92 on Saturday, 92 yesterday and we're expecting 90 degree heat at Bradley once again today. Most of the state will have highs in the mid to upper 80s, but where it counts is at Bradley where records are kept. Tomorrow may very well be the hottest day of the week. That’s when temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s. We may have a shot at 90 degrees or higher on Wednesday, too.
A touch cooler starting Thursday through Saturday
Thursday may be a little cooler with highs in the 80s, but the air will remain quite humid. Friday will be very warm with highs 85-90. The humidity may drop off a little. Saturday will follow suit similarly, with highs in the middle 80s.
Warmer & More Humid Sunday
As southwesterly wind returns, so too will the humidity and heat. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Thunderstorm threat, generally
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up just about every day this week. I think the greatest risk of T'storms comes Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
