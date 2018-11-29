TODAY AND TOMORROW...
The final days of November won't be too bad. Today will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky and temperatures will continue below average (highs 40-45). A northwest wind will still be strong with gusts to 30 mph or higher at times. Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the upper 20s and lower 30s for much of the day.
High pressure moves into New England tonight. As this happens, the wind will subside under a clear sky, allowing temperatures to drop into the 20s by daybreak Friday.
Friday starts out with sunshine, but as the day progresses clouds will increase as a weak disturbance heads our way. It will be seasonably chilly with highs between 40 and 45. While much of state will remain dry, an isolated late day rain or snow shower (sprinkles or flurries) can't be ruled out.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
Another storm system will arrive later Saturday. Connecticut will be on its warm side so that means we’ll have more rain, not snow. The bulk of the rain will fall Saturday night and Sunday morning, and it could be heavy at times. This is the last thing we need after the going through a November that will end up being be the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The silver lining: temperatures will be on the rise over weekend! Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s, but Sunday will be unseasonably mild with highs in the 50s -- not bad for early December!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50 at the coast. However, a northwest wind will gust to 30-40 mph and it will certainly feel much cooler. The wind will subside Monday night with the arrival of high pressure and temperatures will drop into the 20s.
The tranquil weather may not last very long. There is uncertainly as to the development and placement of a coastal storm later Tuesday into Wednesday. If it develops and were to impact CT, as of now, Tuesday afternoon could feature wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain. The wintry mix could change to snow Tuesday night, but that will all depend on the exact storm track. A few snow showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, a gusty northwestly wind, and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY RECORD COLD…
Last Thursday went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With an a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving was also broken; prior to this Thanksgiving, it was 12 set on the 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded of any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average this cold for the autumn season.
------------------------------------
Friday morning, a new slew of records was set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. November 23rd, 2018 will also go down with the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marks the coldest all-time low for the month!
