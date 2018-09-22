8:30 AM UPDATE
The humidity is already starting to fall rapidly. Dew points that were near 70 have fallen into the 50s in central and northern Connecticut. Just to our northwest, they are even drier, with dew point temperatures in the 40s in much of Upstate New York. We, too, will enjoy the desert-like air by this afternoon.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUTUMN
Fall begins tonight
Fall weather will come on this first day of fall. The cold front that brought overnight rain will move to the south and east of New England today and high pressure will begin to build into the region. The result to our weather will be that sunshine will mix with clouds at times and a northwesterly breeze will usher in drier air. It’ll be seasonably mild with highs in the low and middle 70s. The air will turn much cooler tonight as we welcome the autumn season! The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:54 pm. Temperatures will drop to between 45 and 55 by dawn Sunday!
Refreshing Sunday
Sunday will be cool and bright. A large high pressure system will build into New England on Sunday with its cool, dry air. We expect a refreshing day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. Sunday night will be quite cool with temperatures dipping into the 40s in many outlying areas over interior portions of the state.
NEXT WEEK
Monday is shaping up to be a crisp autumn day with a large high pressure system drifting across New England and eastern Canada. Highs will only be in the 60s. The sky will be mostly sunny, but some ocean clouds may overspread the state late Monday or Monday night as the wind flow becomes easterly.
By Tuesday, high pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes and this will allow a warm front to move northward toward New England. The result will be cloudy skies and occasional light rain. It’ll be a breezy, cool day with highs in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees.
By Wednesday, we in Connecticut will be feeling warmer air again, as a warm front lifts north of the state and Connecticut will then be in the warm air sector. Temperatures should reach at least 80 degrees and the air will be quite humid. An approaching cold front will stir up a few showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening.
You should expect more clouds along with showers and possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday night and Thursday. The cold front that will have approached Wednesday will slow down, resulting in this protracted period of unsettled weather. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s on Thursday, but that all depends on the position and the alignment of the front. The unsettled weather may linger into Friday as well with more rain or showers expected. We are forecasting highs in the 70s then, too.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.