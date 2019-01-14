THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A ridge of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature throughout the night. Therefore, the sky will remain clear and the wind will become light. Temperatures will fall through the 20s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 10-18, but some single digit temperatures are possible in the normally colder locations.
TUESDAY…
With high pressure in place, we can look forward to a pleasant winter day. The sky will be mostly sunny. and the wind won’t be too strong. The air will be seasonably cold with highs in the 30s. The normal, or average, high for January 15th is 34 degrees. The normal low is 17 degrees. We are now in what is climatologically the coldest time of the year.
Tuesday night will be mainly clear, and lows will range from 18-25.
WEDNESDAY…
Temperatures will rise a little higher on Wednesday thanks to a southwesterly flow of milder air in advance of a cold front. Temperatures will rise close to 40 degrees, perhaps even higher in some locations. The sky should be partly sunny. There will only be a slight chance for a flurry or snow shower during the late afternoon and evening since the front will have very little moisture to work with.
On the heels of the front, the air will turn colder Wednesday night and a northwest wind will be gusty through the first half of the night. Temperatures will dip into the range of 15-25.
THURSDAY…
High pressure will drift across New England Thursday and that means we can expect mostly sunny skies. A veil of high clouds may arrive in the afternoon. The wind will be light, and temperatures should peak in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Clouds will increase Thursday night and snow will break out across the state in the pre-dawn hours. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.
FRIDAY…
A weak storm system will move through Southern New England Friday morning with snow, a wintry mix, and rain. The wintry precipitation could make roads slick for the Friday morning commute, especially away from the coast. The storm will move away to the east of New England Friday afternoon and weather conditions will improve. The sky will become partly sunny and temperatures will rise well into the 30s to possibly near 40 degrees.
With further clearing, temperatures will drop to 15-25 Friday night.
A BIG WEEKEND STORM…
Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days without a doubt. Morning sunshine will give way to a cloudy sky during the afternoon, but we should get through the daylight hours without any snow. Temperatures should reach 28-35. Snow will overspread the state Saturday evening and it could become heavy at times Saturday night. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens and 20s.
A potent storm, that will come loaded with moisture, will bring heavy precipitation to Connecticut throughout the day Sunday. At this point, the GFS Model and the European Model are forecasting the storm center to track close to the coast of Southern New England. If that happens, milder air will infiltrate the state, especially aloft. That means heavy snow could change to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain, perhaps even a period of plain rain. This precipitation may change back to all snow Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Highs should range from the 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the 30s in coastal portions of the state. Of course, this forecast is subject to revision over the coming days – perhaps major revision. Model output this far in advance is often less reliable. Just a slight shift in the storm track of 25 to 50 miles could make the difference between a major snowstorm and a heavy rainstorm. We will be sure to keep you updated over the coming days since this has to potential to be a disruptive storm.
No matter what happens Sunday, the storm will come to an end Sunday night, then it will turn windy and sharply colder with temperatures falling into the teens.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Fortunately, Monday is a holiday. That’s when we’ll observe the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. If we get a lot of snow over the weekend, there may still be a lot of cleaning up to do Monday morning. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny, but it will be windy and cold with highs in the 20s. Temperatures could potentially remain in the teens throughout the day.
DECEMBER 2018...
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR...
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
