11AM UPDATE:
We've got a lot of clouds out there this afternoon, and while it's still warm, it's not going to be as hot as it was yesterday. Therefore, the heat wave, that's lasted four days, looks like it will come to an end today. What you're also going to notice is the humidity. It's downright tropical at this hour. We've got readings in the lower 70s in much of the shoreline region and also in NE and SE portions of the state. When you get dew point readings that high, it's considered oppressive! We're still waiting for the cold front to pass through before much needed relief will filter into the state later this afternoon and this evening. Read on for more details!
A QUICK NOTE ABOUT YESTERDAY:
The temperature reached 91 degrees at Bradley International Airport yesterday afternoon, and that means the first heat wave of 2020 was extended to 4 days! The high was 92 degrees on Saturday, 92 on Sunday, 94 on Monday, and 91 degrees yesterday. A couple of isolated showers popped up in Western Connecticut during the afternoon, but most of the state remained dry.
TODAY…
A cold front will pass through Connecticut today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some showers and storms will produce torrential downpours since there's plenty of moisture in the air. The sky is mostly cloudy right now, but we should see more in the way of sunshine during the mid to late afternoon. Much of the day will be oppressively humid with dew points topping 70 degrees, but the humidity should begin to drop later this afternoon and this evening.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, and a little more comfortable for sleeping. Lows will be in the 60s, but some upper 50s are likely in the normally cooler locations.
TOMORROW…
Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness tomorrow. The air will be warm, but not too humid. Highs will be in the 80s, but dew point temperatures will be mostly in the 50s. A few isolated or widely scattered thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
FRIDAY…
We will end the week on a pleasant note. The risk for showers Friday will be very low. It is going to be quite warm with highs in the 80s, but the humidity will remain in check. The sky will be partly sunny
Friday night will be dry and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
THE WEEKEND…
The humidity will be on the rise again as a southwesterly flow develops in advance of a cold front. Saturday will be partly sunny and very warm with highs 85-90. Most of the day will be sunny, but there will be a risk for a thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening. A south or southwesterly breeze will become stronger as the day progresses.
An area of low pressure will pass through New England on Sunday. That means there will be a pretty good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 and the air will be noticeably more humid.
NEXT WEEK…
Low pressure will drift to the south and east of New England Monday and Tuesday. Cooler, drier air will gradually settle into the region from the north. Monday should be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the middle 80s. Tuesday should be partly sunny and a bit cooler with highs in the lower 80s. The risk for showers should be low both days, but a passing shower can’t be completely ruled out.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
