TODAY, 10/5/18…
We will end the week with a seasonably cool autumn day. High pressure will provide mostly sunny skies and highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. There's a bit of a breeze out there this morning, but the winds should become lighter this afternoon and evening.
There will be an autumn chill in the air tonight. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 40s, perhaps even some upper 30s in the normally cooler locations.
THE COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND…
Overall, we are looking good with mainly dry weather. High pressure will remain in place tomorrow. Therefore, we expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs 65-70. A cold front will move southward across New England on Sunday, but it will have very little moisture to work with. However, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Plus, the air will turn warmer again with highs 75-80!
Another area of high pressure will build southward across New England Sunday night and Monday, Columbus Day. As a result, the air will turn slightly cooler with highs in the low and middle 70s. However, these forecast highs are still well above normal. The normal, or average, highs for October 8th is 66 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. There should be a mix of clouds and sunshine and most of Columbus Day will be dry. However, a few showers or some drizzle can’t be ruled out, especially in Western Connecticut due to an ocean flow.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND THURSDAY…
Tuesday may start out cloudy with areas of fog. However, we should have enough sunshine as the day wears on to boost temperatures into the 70s.
By Wednesday, high pressure in the Western Atlantic will pump unseasonably warm air into Southern New England. Temperatures should rise into the 80s. The record high for October 10th for the Greater Hartford Area is 89 degrees, set in 1949. For now, we are forecasting a high of 84 degrees.
Thursday should be warm and humid with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. An approaching cold front could bring a shower or thunderstorm threat during the afternoon hours.
AN UPDATE ON TUESDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER…
The National Weather Service determined another tornado touched down in Connecticut on Tuesday. This one occurred in Mansfield at around 6:12 in the evening. It was a weak EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 70 mph. The maximum path width was 30 yards and the path length was 0.4 miles. Trees were knocked down in a very chaotic pattern from just west of Route 195 between Cemetery Road and Bassetts Bridge Road. It continued moving toward the east-northeast across Cemetery Road and lifted just to the east of the southernmost portion of Echo Road.
Previous information…
A National Weather Service survey team determined an EF1 tornado touched down in Fairfield County Tuesday afternoon, October 2nd. The tornado began near the intersection of Weed Street and Marshall Ridge Road in New Canaan. It lifted in Norwalk near the intersection of Scribner Avenue and Gillies Lane. It was on the ground for approximately 3.9 miles, from 5:29-5:41 pm. Maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph. The path width was 100 yards. Damage was primarily to trees and cars. Fortunately, there were no injuries. This information is preliminary and subject to change.
New York State got hit hard as well with 3 confirmed tornadoes. There was a weak EF0 tornado in Ronkonkoma, NY (Suffolk County, Long Island). Maximum winds were 85 mph. There was an EF1 tornado in Stony Point, NY (Rockland County). Maximum winds were 100 mph. There was a stronger EF1 tornado in New Castle, NY (Westchester County). Maximum winds were 110 mph.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
SEPTEMBER 2018, WARM AND WET…
The 9th month of the year goes into the record books as a warm and wet month. The average temperature for the 30-day period at Bradley International was 67.1 degrees, which is a tie with September 2016 for the 9th warmest September. Records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area… that’s 113 years! There was a total of 6.33” of rain, which is 2.45” above normal (other parts of the state were even wetter).
The warmest September on record was in 1921 when the average temperature was 68.9 degrees. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when there was a total of 14.59 inches. That is when the Great New England Hurricane swept through the state with flooding rains and devastating winds.
