THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Much warmer Today
The clouds may linger for a few more hours, but will exit by around 9 AM or so. For its remainder, this fine day will be partly sunny and much warmer with temperatures rising well into the 80s away from the coast. Temperatures at the beaches will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A batch of isolated showers and thunderstorms could move through the state late this afternoon or evening, but the chance of personal impact is less than 10%. If we do get any showers, they’ll be long gone by Monday morning.
Sunny and warm Memorial Day
Memorial Day is shaping up to be a gorgeous day for outdoor activities! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the humidity will be low thanks to a north to northwesterly breeze. The afternoon will be pleasantly warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Even the beaches will warm with a land breeze much of the day. The wind will probably turn onshore at some point during the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK
Wet weather returns Tuesday
The work week will begin with cloudier, wetter weather. A warm front will move close southern New England on Tuesday. Ahead of it and over our region a cool low-level northeasterly wind will develop. This flow, in conjunction with the front nearby, will bring clouds and cool oceanic air. As a wave of mid-level low pressure passes overhead a round of showers will also occur. Highs will range from the upper 50s at the coast and in eastern Connecticut to the low and middle 60s in western Connecticut.
Wednesday
The forecast for Wednesday is tricky and it all depends on whether the warm front can plow through the region, or if it timidly remains to the southwest of the state. If it were to pass through the state, 90-degree heat would result. If it remains to our southwest, the air will remain much cooler. Instead of 90-degree heat, highs would be in the upper 60s and low 70s. With the front nearby, we’ll likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a shower or two will be possible. Right now, our forecast reflects the cooler solution.
Warm and humid Thursday
By Thursday, we should get into a southwesterly flow of warmer and more humid air. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 80s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a shower or thunderstorm is possible. A wave of low pressure will pass through the state Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms Friday, then refreshing Saturday
More warmth and humidity will come Friday. We’ll have a renewed chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front comes. Drier, more comfortable air will come Saturday.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
