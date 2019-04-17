TODAY…
Today is shaping up to be a beautiful spring day! A ridge of high pressure will crest over New England and that means the wind will be light throughout the day. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the afternoon will be comfortable with highs 60-65 away from the coast. Shoreline communities will see highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
High pressure will slip offshore tonight and a moist maritime flow will develop. Therefore, the sky will become cloudy as the night progresses. Spotty light rain and drizzle could develop toward dawn. Overnight lows should range from 40-45.
THURSDAY…
A warm front will move up the coast on Thursday. We can expect an overcast sky with spotty light rain and drizzle. Temperatures probably won’t rise out of the 50s due to the abundant cloud cover and an onshore flow. Plus, areas of fog may develop in the afternoon or at night as increasingly humid air flows across our cold coastal waters. The fog could become locally dense tomorrow night, especially near the coast.
FRIDAY…
A storm will track into the Eastern Great Lakes Region, and the warm front will move away to the north of Connecticut. A strong southerly breeze will develop, and temperatures should reach or exceed 70 degrees away from the coast. Shoreline highs will be mostly in the 60s. Since the air will be moist and humid, the sky will be mostly cloudy. Plus, we’ll likely see a few showers and areas of drizzle. Dense fog could persist in coastal areas well into the morning hours.
Showers are likely Friday night, some of which could be heavy. Plus, the mild southerly breeze will hold temperatures up. Overnight lows will be close to 60 degrees. Areas of dense fog could form again near the coast.
EASTER WEEKEND…
A cold front will slowly move across the state on Saturday. Rain is likely, and it could be heavy at times since the front will have plenty of moisture to work with. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well. We should begin to dry out Saturday afternoon, but showers may not end until later in the day. It’ll be another mild day with highs close to 70 degrees.
Easter Sunday won’t be nearly as wet, but with low pressure lifting northward through New England, a few showers are likely. At least a good part of the day will be rain free. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and the air will be a little cooler with highs in the 60s expected.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
With the area of low pressure departing, Monday is looking good. The sky should be partly sunny, and a southwesterly breeze will push warmer air back into the state. Temperatures should rise well into the 70s away from the coast!
By Tuesday, a weak front or trough may get hung up somewhere near Southern New England. That means a few showers are possible. However, there should be enough sunshine to send temperature rising into the 70s once again.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.