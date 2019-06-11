TUESDAY RECAP…
Rainfall totals from late yesterday through this morning ranged from 0.5” to 1.5” across much of the state. Rainfall totals include: Stonington 1.57”, Clinton 1.29”, Mansfield Center 1.27”, Hebron 1.08”, Putnam 0.86”, Wethersfield 0.82”, and Litchfield 0.80”. The rain ended this morning, and it turned out to be a beautiful day! The sky became sunny and the humidity dropped in a big way thanks to a strong northwesterly flow of drier air. As of 4:00 this afternoon, temperatures were in the mid to upper 70s across much of the state, and dew point temperatures were in the lower 50s. The northwesterly wind was gusting to 30 mph or higher in Waterbury, Groton, and Windsor Locks.
THIS EVENING & T0NIGHT…
It is going to be a beautiful evening with a mainly clear sky and a refreshing breeze! Temperatures will fall back through the 60s after sunset, which is at 8:26 this evening. An area of high pressure will move into Southern New England later tonight. The combination of clear skies, diminishing winds, and dry air will allow for a big temperature drop. Overnight lows will likely range from 47-55.
WEDNESDAY…
With high pressure in place, Wednesday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, a light wind, and highs near 80 degrees over interior portions of the state. An onshore breeze will develop during the afternoon and therefore highs at the beaches will be in the 70s.
The sky will start out clear Wednesday night, then clouds will overspread the state after midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s.
THURSDAY…
A storm system and a warm front will move up the coast on Thursday. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain and drizzle, and areas of fog. Late day thunder is possible as the warm front moves closer to southern New England. Perhaps the best greatest risk for strong thunderstorms will be over Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts. Temperatures will probably rise no higher than the 60s thanks to abundant cloud cover, rain, and an east to northeasterly flow most of the day.
The storm will move away to the north of Connecticut Thursday night. The rain will end, and a drier westerly flow will develop. The sky will become partly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the 50s.
FRIDAY…
While a few scattered showers are possible, most of the day should be dry. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a strong westerly breeze. The air will be a bit on the cool side with highs 70-75.
Friday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows 50-55. The wind will diminish.
THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
It now looks like a warm front will move into Northern New England on Saturday. That’s where there will be clouds and a risk of showers. Here in Connecticut, we can expect a dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Plus, a strong south to southwesterly breeze will send warmer air our way. Highs will range from the 70s and the coast to the lower 80s over Northern Connecticut. We may have a shot at the middle 80s in towns like Windsor Locks and Enfield.
Sunday, Father’s Day, will be warm and the air will turn more humid. Highs will be in he 80s. Most of the day will be partly sunny and dry, but a weak frontal boundary could spark a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
The front will likely stall somewhere across New England on Monday. Therefore, there will be a risk of showers and thunderstorms. With enough sunshine, temperatures could reach 90 degrees and the air will be humid.
Tuesday will be quite warm as well with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The air may turn a little less humid as the day progresses. While most of the day will be dry, a few showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
