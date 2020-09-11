NOON HOUR UPDATE...
We’ll end the week today with decreasing humidity as drier air filters into the state on a northerly breeze… under an increasing amount of sunshine as clouds erode this afternoon, temps hit the low to mid-70s.
Then, the weekend is looking better than it once did!
Saturday: sunny, cool/chilly to start then warming to 70-75
Sunday: a bit warmer (mid-70s), a bit muggier… clouds mix in later in the day, but the chance for rain is MUCH lower (the daylight hours appear to be primarily dry, with just a slight chance for a shower after sunset – if at all)
Next week looks very quiet… it may not be until NEXT weekend that we see another chance for rain!
Mark
-----------------------------
GOOD MORNING:
Some towns and cities got drenched with torrential downpours yesterday, while other parts of the state saw very little rain. It looks like Bridgeport hit the jackpot with 1.97"! West Haven received 0.93", but only 0.21" fell in Litchfield, and East Hartford only had 0.06" of rain.
FRIDAY…
A cold front will move away to the south of New England today. Therefore, weather conditions will improve nicely. A mix of clouds and sunshine will give way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon as high pressure approaches the region will much drier air. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, and the humidity will trend downward in a big way. Dew point temperatures will drop into the 40s during the afternoon.
The mercury will then dip into the range of 45-55 tonight under a mainly clear sky. There will be a hint of autumn in the air!
THE WEEKEND…
It's shaping up to be a 50/50 weekend. Saturday will be quite pleasant with high pressure the dominant weather feature over New England. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the humidity will be quite low. After a cool morning, temperatures will reach the low and middle 70s during the afternoon.
We can expect a partly cloudy sky tomorrow night. Lows will be mostly in the 50s.
Changes are likely for the second half of the weekend. A cold front will approach the region from the west on Sunday, and a southerly flow of humid air will develop. This will bring a rising change for showers during the afternoon. The morning will be dry. How high temperatures go will greatly depend on how much sunshine we’ll see. For now, we are forecasting highs 75-80 with the anticipation of a mainly cloudy sky during the afternoon.
The cold front will move across Connecticut Sunday night. Showers will come to an end, and a drier northwesterly flow will develop. Lows will be in the 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
Thanks to high pressure, we’ll enjoy a stretch of beautiful weather! Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs near 80. However, a northerly breeze will continue to usher dry air into the state. Therefore, it will be comfortably warm. The air will turn much cooler Monday night. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s by morning.
We will enjoy a preview of autumn on Tuesday. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will only be in the low 70s. Plus, the humidity will remain quite low. High pressure will move right over Southern New England Tuesday night. Therefore, ideal cooling conditions are likely. Temperatures are expected to dip solidly into the 40s in many outlying areas!
Wednesday should be stellar with a mostly sunny sky and dry air. After a chilly morning, temperatures will rebound nicely, reaching the 70s during the afternoon.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
