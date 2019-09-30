THIS WEEK
Pleasant Today
September will end quietly, with comfortable, partly cloudy weather today. After a seasonably chilly morning, temperatures are expected to reach the lower 70s this afternoon. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the mid 50s; pretty good temps for this time of year considering the typical overnight low is 47
Partly cloudy Tuesday
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy as a warm front approaches from the west. Although the system will be mainly devoid of rain-making potential, it may bring a few sprinkles or light showers to a select few communities. Highs will be held into the lower 70s. There could be some showers around Tuesday night late through very early Wednesday morning.
Warm, then thunderstorms Wednesday
By Wednesday, the air mass will have changed and warmer weather will arrive. A southwesterly flow will send temperatures rising into the low and middle 80s! The average high is 69 degrees. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and there will be a strong breeze. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon and evening.
Cooler Thursday and Friday
Showers will linger Thursday and Friday. As a frontal system stalls, clouds and showers will remain ever-present both days. An area of low pressure will form along this boundary over New York and Pennsylvania Thursday and move into the state Thursday night and Friday morning, bringing a steady, heavy rain during that time. All the while, temperatures will be held down due to the clouds, rain, and eventually, a northerly wind. Temperatures may only reach the 60s Thursday and upper 50s and low 60s Friday.
Saturday will be cool, blustery and partly sunny. There may be enough instability still present to support a shower or sprinkle; however, most of the day will be dry. Sunday morning may bring some towns in inland Connecticut its first frost. By afternoon, partly to mostly sunny skies will help to boost temperatures into the 60s.
THE TROPICS
Hurricane Lorenzo is in the eastern Atlantic. Lorenzo is a Category 2 hurricane, with sustained wind at 105 MPH. Lorenzo will stay far away from land through early next week; however, the center could pass near or through portions of the Azores by midweek and slam into the British Isles as a windy rainstorm.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
