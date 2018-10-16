NOON UPDATE...
It finally feels like fall out there! Temps around the noon hour were in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the state with partly sunny skies. We'll warm up into the mid to upper 50s today, which is a few degrees below the normal high of 63. We're expecting a big drop in temperature by Thursday, so break out the jackets!
TODAY…
Our Tuesday is featuring dry, fairly bright and cooler weather as high pressure builds into the region. Under partly sunny sky, temperatures should top out between 55 and 60. It's breezy out there this afternoon, but the wind should weaken as we work towards evening.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow, we expect temperatures to be below average. We’ll begin with readings in the upper 30s and lower 40s; then, only warm into the mid-50s. Most of the day will be partly sunny, but during the afternoon an isolated shower can’t be ruled out as a cold front pushes into and through the region. Behind the front, temperatures trend cooler by the evening commute as chillier air filters into CT on a northwesterly wind.
Thursday will be even colder! Morning lows will be in the mid-30s, and despite abundant sunshine highs during the afternoon will only be in the upper 40s!! For comparison, the normal high for October 18th is 62 degrees.
The coldest air will come Thursday night into Friday morning, this is when a widespread frost will be possible. With a clear sky and diminishing wind, lows will go into the upper 20s and lower 30s inland, and into the mid-30s along the coastline.
We’ll end the week on a bright note, and somewhat milder. Temperatures Friday afternoon rebound nicely, back into the mid and upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
While not a washout, a few showers will be possible over the first half of the weekend (thanks to a weak storm system moving through the region). Expect temperatures Saturday to start out near 40 and then warm to near 60. As of now, Sunday looks to be a dry, sunnier and cooler day with highs near 50.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
