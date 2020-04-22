NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with some flurries and sprinkles --- furthermore, the wind will remain up and temperatures will be unseasonably cool. Highs will range from 45 to 50; factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the 30s. A Wind Advisory is up for parts of the state as it could gust to/over 40 mph.
Clearing gets underway this evening, and tonight the wind subsides. This will set the stage for temperatures to drop to near/below freezing. Because of this, we a Frost Advisory for the coastline and a Freeze Warning for inland portions of our southern 4 counties.
Tomorrow, most of the "day" will be dry. Clouds will increase with chances for showers going up through the afternoon and evening hours. Initially, there could be a brief wintry mix, but then it's rain that becomes likely at night and we'll end the week with periods of rain Friday.
The weekend:
Saturday - mostly sunny, milder (60+ inland, mid-50s at the shoreline). Clouds increase late in the day with rain becoming likely at night.
Sunday - cloudy with periods of rain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY, 4/22/20…
Today will be partly to mostly sunny, but windy and chilly. Highs will only range from the middle 40s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 50s along the I-95 corridor. For the Greater Hartford Area, the temperature will struggle to reach 50 degrees. The west to northwest wind will gust to 30-40 mph, and that will make it feel even colder. The wind chill is in the 20s right now, and it will be in the 30s much of the day.
Tonight will be clear and cold, but the wind will subside. Lows will range from 25-35.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Another storm system will impact the state by the end of this week. We’ll remain dry tomorrow morning, but some showers are expected by tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s. Rain will become steadier tomorrow night. Lows will range from 40-45.
We’ll have to deal with more rain on Friday as the storm tracks just to the south of New England. Plus, there will be a cool northeasterly to northerly wind. Highs will be limited to just 50-55. Some partial clearing is possible by evening.
Friday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
Yet another storm will approach the state on Saturday as we remain in a very active weather pattern. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, and rain may develop in the evening. Before the sky turns cloudy, temperatures should reach 60-65 away from the coast. Rain is likely Saturday night, and lows will be in the lower 40s.
More rain is in the forecast for Sunday. The storm will take a similar path to Friday’s storm, passing out to sea to the south of New England. That means it is going to be another chilly day with a raw northeasterly wind. We are forecasting highs 50-55, but temperatures may not rise out of the 40s in some towns. Saturday will definitely be the better of the 2 weekend days for outdoor activities.
MONDAY…
The storm will depart on Monday, but a cool atmosphere will remain in place. Highs will be in the 50s despite a mix of sunshine and clouds. The normal, or average, high for April 27th for the Greater Hartford Area is 65 degrees.
TUESDAY…
Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny and a little more comfortable. After morning lows near freezing, temperatures should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s during the afternoon. The wind will be light with high pressure in place.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
