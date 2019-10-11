EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
The ocean storm that has been lurking offshore has become Subtropical Storm Melissa. This does not change the impact to CT as it will slowly move away from the East Coast.
Forecast is on track: it will be breezy today, but the wind begins to diminish later this evening. While we will see more clouds than sun, the chance for rain/showers is pretty minimal (hit or miss if/when they move through the state), so much of the state will be dry.
The weekend:
Saturday – primarily cloudy with some afternoon intervals of sunshine, highs in the lower 60s. Sunday – mostly sunny, near 70.
Sunday night into Monday morning (Columbus Day), some rain could move through with partial clearing thereafter.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY, 10/11/19…
An ocean storm will continue to impact the state today. The sky will be mostly cloudy and there will be a few showers from time to time, especially in NE and SE CT. The north-northeasterly wind will remain gusty, but it won’t be as intense as it was yesterday. Gusts to 25-35 mph are likely. High temperatures will be in the 50s and lower 60s, but it could be milder if we see a little more sunshine than currently expected.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. It’ll be breezy and cool with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
THE COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND…
The ocean storm will finally move away from New England and weather conditions will improve, but it will take time. Tomorrow will start out cloudy, and there could be some spotty light rain or drizzle in the morning. However, we should be in pretty good shape for the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, which begins at 8:00 am. We may see a little sunshine break through the clouds tomorrow afternoon. Highs will range from 60-65.
A weak front could produce a few isolated showers Saturday night. Otherwise, high pressure will move into the region on Sunday and that means most of the day will be quite pleasant. The sky will be mostly sunny, and it’ll be quite comfortable with highs near 70!
A band of showers could move across the state Sunday night, but they will likely depart before dawn on Monday. Lows will be near 50.
We’ll round out the Columbus Day weekend with some nice weather on Monday. The sky should be partly sunny, and highs should range from 65-70.
NEXT WEEK…
Tuesday should be mostly sunny and seasonably cool with lows in the 40s and highs in the low and middle 60s.
A cold front and an area of low pressure will likely bring more rain to the state by midweek, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening. A mild southerly flow in advance of the front should send temperatures rising well into the 60s.
On the heels of the front, a gusty northwest wind will usher much cooler air into the state on Thursday. Highs will only be in the 50s to near 60 degrees despite a mix of clouds and sunshine.
SEPTEMBER 2019...
September went into the record books as a mild, dry month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, there was only 1.94” of rain at Bradley, which is 1.94” below normal!
The hottest temperature was 92 degrees on the 23rd, and the coldest temperature was 38 degrees on the 19th and 20th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
