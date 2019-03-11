THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
What a way to start the week, spring-like with sunshine --- such a refreshing change, for sure! After topping out in the upper 40 and lower 50s across Connecticut, above average and our warmest day of the month so far… temperatures this evening slowly drop into the 30s. Overnight, they’ll bottom out from the mid-20s to low 30s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
As chillier air filters into the state on a northwesterly breeze, tomorrow will be at least 5 degrees cooler than today. So, expect highs in the low to mid-40s, furthermore a breeze will make it feel a bit chillier. Then, over the second half of the week, temperatures rebound again. They’ll approach 50 Wednesday, by Thursday they should go into the mid-50s.
The week is also off to a dry and storm-free start, and we’ll remain that way for several days. Thursday, clouds increase with an approaching system. Chances for rain increase Thursday night and it appears that we’ll the week with scattered rain showers.
Our warming trend peaks Friday, that’s when temperatures may take a run at 60 (but even mid to upper 50s will be nice).
THE WEEKEND…
Behind a front moving in Friday, temps trend a bit cooler over the weekend (but nothing too extreme): near 50 Saturday, mid-40s Sunday. Both weekend days, at least as of now, look to be dry and quiet with sunshine.
NEXT WEEK…
A weak disturbance is on the maps for Monday of next week, as it moves through Southern New England it could produce a rain or snow shower. Otherwise, we should see a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures peak near 40 degrees.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
