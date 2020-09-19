8AM UPDATE...
Brrr... it's been a chilly morning across CT. Colebrook reported 30 degrees with frost. Many other spots in NW CT checked in with temps in the 30's too. A Frost Advisory was in effect for parts of NW CT until 8am. More frost advisories will likely be issued tonight as we're expecting an even colder night. The typical overnight low for mid September is around 50, and we will be way below that come tomorrow and Monday morning. Make sure to cover, or bring any sensitive plants inside.
This afternoon look for bright and breezy conditions with a high 60-65. Tomorrow will also feature a lot of sun, and temps in the 60's. Have a great last weekend of summer!
Melissa Cole
THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
It will feel much more like October this weekend with high pressure and crisp, cool air in place across all of New England! Today will be bright and sunny, but highs will only be in the low and middle 60s. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 in the Litchfield Hills. There will be a brisk northerly breeze as well.
Tonight will be quite chilly. The sky will be clear, and the wind will become lighter. As a result, temperatures will dip into the 30s in many locations. Scattered frost is likely. Should the northerly breeze continue to stir most of the night, it may not be quite as chilly. However, we should be prepared to protect any outdoor plants that could be damaged by frost. The potential for frost is coming early this year. On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. We must keep in mind frost can occur even when the air temperature above the ground is several degrees above freezing. The air temperature does not have to be 32 degrees or lower.
High pressure will drift across New England on Sunday, which means we can expect another bright, but unseasonably cool day. Highs will range from the 50s in the Litchfield Hills to 60-65 across much of the state. There will be a light north to northeasterly breeze. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 30s again. Scattered frost is likely.
AUTUMN ARRIVES NEXT WEEK…
We’ll have to keep an eye on Hurricane Teddy next week. Teddy is still a major hurricane, and it is now forecast to track to the east of Bermuda Sunday night. While the island will experience some rough weather, they will be on the less intense side of Teddy. The guidance models have come into better agreement with Teddy making landfall on Novia Scotia late Tuesday or Tuesday night. The coast of New England will experience rough surf, dangerous rip currents, large swells, and huge ocean waves. Otherwise, there will be no significant impact over land other than a strong northwesterly breeze.
As we transition from summer to fall, temperatures will be on the rise. Autumn will officially arrive on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur 9:31 am.
Monday will be cool with highs in the 60s despite abundant sunshine. Monday night will be clear and brisk with lows near 40.
However, Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny and milder with highs 70-75 on the first day of the autumn season. It should be quite breezy since Connecticut will be on the western fringe of Teddy’s circulation.
It is going to feel more like summer again by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures both days will rise well into the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees! Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny, and Thursday should be mostly sunny.
By Friday, a cold front will bring the chance for showers. Hopefully, we’ll get at least some rain since much of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. In fact, portions of Connecticut near the Rhode Island border are now in an extreme drought! The next chance for a significant rainfall won’t come until sometime the following week!
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
