TODAY, CHRISTMAS…
It's going to be a dry and bright day as high pressure is firmly in control. Highs will range from the upper 30s to low 40s inland, mid-40s at the coast... and the wind will be light.
Fortunately, we're not expecting any weather-related travel troubles throughout the New England region, if you're doing any travel in or outside of CT.
In case you're looking for some fun weather talk around the dinner table, check out these Christmas statistics for the Hartford Area:
Normal low: 20, Normal high: 37, Normal snow: 0.3 inches
Warmest: 64 (1964), Coldest: -13 (1980), Wettest: 1.39" (1979), Snowiest: 4.0" (1974).
Most recent 12.25 with snow: just 2 years ago, 3.3" fell in 2017 (also the 4th snowiest Christmas on record!).
THE END OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow: if you’re traveling, heading back to work, or perhaps getting in on post-Christmas sales... we’ll see more clouds than sun and highs should be near 40. The overcast sky is compliments of a developing ocean flow, also expect a light northeasterly breeze.
The chance for a wintry mix or rain on Friday looks quite low as a disturbance passes to the north of CT. We’ll likely end the Holiday week dry in many towns, but primarily cloudy --- but an isolated rain or snow shower can't be ruled out.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2019…
The last weekend of 2019 features a warming trend; and while it will start dry, it won’t end that way. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-40s, under a mostly sunny sky. Then, Sunday… temperatures should be a few degrees milder. A storm system approaches, the last one of the year, but takes a track to our west (a mild one, meaning wet and not wintry weather for us), so by later in the day rain becomes likely.
THE FINAL DAYS OF THE YEAR...
Some rain could linger into early Monday, then we anticipate at least partial clearing that afternoon. Highs should reach the 40s, but it will be windy. As we close out the year, Tuesday looks to be seasonable and dry.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------------------
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for the snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.1” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
