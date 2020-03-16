A Nice Day Today!
The chilly/sunny weather we enjoyed yesterday, will carry over into the beginning of this week. Highs today will only range from 40-45. It’ll be a dry day, although sunshine will give way to a few clouds during the afternoon. That’s when high pressure will slip offshore, and an ocean flow will develop. Light precipitation will arrive very late tonight in the form of rain and snow showers. Temperatures will bottom out near freezing.
Unsettled Tuesday
Any wintry mix we see develop late tonight, will change to rain tomorrow morning. Rain will end tomorrow afternoon and we should see some clearing later in the day. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 50s.
Improving Wednesday
An area of high pressure will build into New England by midweek. Therefore, Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but breezy. Highs will be right around 50 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 30s.
Milder Thursday and Friday
High pressure will move away to the east of New England on Thursday, and milder air will stream northward. This will result in cloud cover, and a rising chance for rain. Enough cold air may be banked across interior portions of the state to support a little icy mix at the very start of the precipitation in the morning; however, any icy mix will quickly change to plain rain as warmer air moves in. Temperatures should rise into the 40s during the afternoon.
The warmest day of the week will be Friday. Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s. There will be a chance for rain or at least a few showers.
Colder Saturday and Sunday
Saturday will be blustery and colder. A cold front will pass through the region during the wee hours of the morning. In its wake, the wind will turn northwesterly and colder air will come to Connecticut from Canada. After early highs in the lower 50s, afternoon temperatures will drop into the lower 40s. It will be a partly to mostly sunny day.
Sunday will be colder, too. After lows in the 20s, highs will only be in the 40s. We will have a mainly clear sky to start, but there could be some cloud cover during the afternoon.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
