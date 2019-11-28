TONIGHT…
The wind that at times gusted to between 40 and 50 mph will subside a bit overnight. Temperatures bottom out between 25 and 30.
BLACK FRIDAY…
A huge high pressure system over Central Canada will push dry, chilly air southward across all of New England tomorrow. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, highs will only range from the upper 30s in the hills to the low and mid-40s elsewhere. A tight pressure gradient means we’ll still have a brisk north to northwesterly wind, although the gusts won’t be quite as intense as today. The wind chill will be in the 20s and low 30s much of the day. If you’re planning to take advantage of sales/go shopping, the weather won’t be an issue! Just grab the sunglasses and bundle up…
At night, it will be much colder with lows in the 20s, perhaps the teens in the normally colder locations.
A WEEKEND STORM…
Saturday is the last day of November, and the month will end on a quiet note. High pressure to our north will keep us dry, but chilly. The sky will be sunny, and we expect highs will be in the 30s and low 40s with a calmer wind. The first half of the weekend is certainly the better time to do some outdoor decorating for the holidays. It will definitely be a nice day to venture out to a local farm or nursery to select your holiday tree, which is always a fun thing to do the weekend after Thanksgiving! Saturday night will be quite cold with lows in the teens and lower 20s. The sky will start out clear, then we can expect increasing cloudiness toward dawn.
The second half of the weekend is not looking good. Confidence is growing in that a long duration coastal storm could have a high impact on holiday travel beginning Sunday, the 1st day of December… and also for several commutes thereafter. We’ll be ok Sunday morning, but by midday we’ll have to deal with snow or a wintry mix, that may include sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Temperatures probably won’t rise out of the 30s over interior portions of the state. If you have travel plans Sunday, you may want to hit the roads early.
For Sunday night and Monday, precipitation type will be determined by the storm track. A track close to the New England Coast could mean a period of rain for much of the state. An offshore track, closer to the benchmark (40 degrees north, 70 degrees west), would favor snow or an icy mix. There is the potential for heavy snow or a heavy wintry mix that could have a high impact on the Monday morning commute. However, since the storm is still 3 days away, we can’t get too specific on precip types and amounts just yet. The storm may not come to an end completely until Tuesday morning. Therefore, we’ll need to be prepared for a long duration storm no matter what the precipitation type(s). The storm will also produce a strong north or northeasterly wind Sunday and Monday. Highs on Monday should be held to the 30s and lower 40s.
Because this storm is coming at a bad time when many of you will be traveling home after a long holiday weekend, we have decided to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert from Sunday afternoon through Monday!
BEYOND MONDAY…
Conditions will improve on Tuesday. There may be some lingering snow in the morning, then we should see brighter skies in the afternoon. It’ll be breezy and chilly with highs 38-44.
Wednesday and Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny, and seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
RECORD COLD LAST THANKSGIVING…
Thanksgiving Day in 2018 was on November 22nd. It went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving Day was also broken. Prior to last Thanksgiving, the record was 12 degrees set on November 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving Day, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded on any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average temperature this cold for the autumn season.
The very next day, on Black Friday (November 23, 2018), a new slew of records were set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. It was also the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marked the coldest all-time low for the month!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
