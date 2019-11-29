Winter Storm Abel may impact Connecticut with an icy mix Sunday and early next week. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for a large portion of inland central and western Connecticut.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mainly clear, breezy, and cold. This night, you should expect lows in the 20s, perhaps the teens in the normally colder locations.
QUIET SATURDAY
Saturday is the last day of November, and the month will end on a quiet note. High pressure to our north will keep us dry, but chilly. The sky will be sunny, and we expect highs will be in the 30s and low 40s with a calmer wind. The first half of the weekend is certainly the better time to do some outdoor decorating for the holidays. It will be a nice day to venture out to a local farm or nursery to select your holiday tree, which is always a fun thing to do the weekend after Thanksgiving! Saturday night will be quite cold with lows in the teens and lower 20s. The sky will start out clear, then we can expect increasing cloudiness toward dawn.
WINTER STORM ABEL STARTS SUNDAY
Abel starts Sunday
The second half of the weekend will be stormy. If you have travel plans Sunday, you may want to hit the roads early. Confidence is growing in that a long-duration coastal storm could have a high impact on holiday travel beginning late-morning Sunday. Early Sunday morning will be dry, but increasingly cloudy. By midday, snow or a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will develop. Temperatures probably won’t rise out of the 30s over interior portions of the state. The cold air, combined with moderate intensity of the precipitation, will make for an easy accumulation of ice and snow.
Sunday night and Monday
During Sunday night and Monday, the exact storm track will play a pivotal role in the type of precipitation we will receive. A track close to the New England coast could mean a period of rain for much of the state. An offshore track, closer to the “benchmark” (40 degrees north, 70 degrees west), would favor snow or an icy mix. There is the potential for heavy snow or a heavy wintry mix that could have a high impact on the Monday morning commute.
We’ll keep our eyes on it. No matter the exact track, there will be a transition to all snow as colder air works into the atmosphere above. More accumulation and slippery travel may result.
Therefore, we’ll need to be prepared for a long duration storm no matter what the precipitation type. The storm will also produce a strong north or northeasterly wind Sunday and Monday. Isolated power outages may be possible. Highs on Monday should be held to the 30s and lower 40s.
TUESDAY & BEYOND
Tuesday
Conditions will improve on Tuesday. There may be some lingering snow in the morning, then we should see brighter skies in the afternoon. It’ll be breezy and chilly with highs 38-44.
Wednesday and Thursday
Wednesday and Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny, and seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s.
Friday
A few rain or snow showers will be possible Friday as a cold front charges through the state. The ay will otherwise be breezy, partly cloudy, and seasonably cold, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron and Mark Dixon, and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
