TODAY...
In the wake of a cold front that brought rain and thunderstorms to the state during the early overnight hours, the week is off to a cool start. After beginning the day in the 40s and 50s, temperatures top out in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Keep in mind, the average high is 76 degrees. It will also be breezy with a wind out of the northeast... and there is just the slightest chance for an isolated shower this morning, compliments of some lingering instability.
TONIGHT...
Under a mainly clear sky and a diminishing wind, temperatures bottom out in the mid-40s!
TOMORROW...
Temperatures start to rebound as they should top out in the lower 70s Tuesday. Clouds will increase late in the day with the approach of a warm front and evening showers will be possible.
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
Wednesday a developing southwesterly breeze will send temperatures rising to near/above 80 away from the coast. After a few morning showers, we'll see a partly sunny sky, then a few showers and thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon hours.
Thursday should be partly sunny and quite warm. Temperatures will be even warmer than Wednesday. With a weak cold front nearby, a couple of showers and thunderstorms could pop up in the warmth of the afternoon.
Friday, we'll end the week with ample sunshine and warm temperatures, peaking 80 or higher!
THE WEEKEND...
As of now, Saturday and Sunday appear to feature very nice weather! Both days will be dry and warm with a mostly sunny sky. Morning lows should be between 55 and 60; then during the afternoon, highs should be in the lower 80s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
