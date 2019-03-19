AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Temps will be a tad below normal today with a few clouds developing during the afternoon (just the slightest chance for a flurry or sprinkle). Then, temps will be a bit above normal tomorrow, 50+ in many towns with sun & clouds.
The big timeframe of interest is Thursday to Friday, with the development of a coastal storm. As of now, rain becomes likely Thursday… perhaps heavier at times during the afternoon/evening. Based on the track, some wet snow could mix in across the NW Hills at night before the precip ends early Friday. Then Friday afternoon, a few more rain/snow showers will be possible. We’ll also end the week on a windy note.
For the weekend, both days appear to be dry with sunshine: Saturday will be cool with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday will be milder, temps could flirt with 60!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
THE LAST FULL DAY OF WINTER…
With high pressure in place, today will be a pleasant day. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon and highs will be in the 40s. The wind won’t be much of a bother. A few scattered snow flurries or rain showers are possible in the afternoon, especially in western CT, but most towns will stay dry.
The sky will become clear tonight and temperatures will dip into the 20s, perhaps the upper teens in the normally colder locations. Tonight's full moon is known as the "Worm Moon."
SPRING ARRIVES WEDNESDAY…
Spring will officially arrive at 5:58 Wednesday afternoon. That is when the vernal equinox will occur. After a very chilly start, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s thanks to abundant sunshine! A light southerly breeze will freshen during the afternoon.
Clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness Wednesday night and temperatures will bottom out in the range of 30-35.
UNSETTLED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. Meanwhile a storm will develop near the coast of North Carolina. Spotty light rain and snow is possible Thursday morning, then we can expect periods of rain in the afternoon as temperatures rise well into the 40s.
The forecast becomes tricky Thursday night and Friday morning. Everything depends on the track of the developing coastal storm. The GFS keeps most of the storm offshore and just brushes Cape Cod with some precipitation. However, the European Model is tracking the storm much closer to the coast and pulls colder air into Southern New England. If this happens, rain would change to snow Thursday night and there could be some accumulation by Friday morning. This could have an impact on the morning commute. This is something we’ll have to watch very closely over the next few days.
As the coastal storm quickly moves northward, any precipitation will end Friday morning. A gusty northwest wind will develop, and temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s. Sky conditions will range from partly to mostly cloudy and there is a pretty good chance rain and wet snow showers will develop during the afternoon due to cold, unstable conditions aloft.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
The weekend will start out quite chilly. Highs on Saturday will likely range from 40-45, which is well below normal. Plus, the gusty northwest wind will continue. It’ll be a dry day with partly sunny skies. The sky will become clear Saturday night and the mercury will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas.
Sunday will be much better. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the core of the cold air will lift away to the north and east of New England. This will allow temperatures to rise well into the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
We don’t anticipate any major changes. Monday should be partly sunny with highs close to 60 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, Melissa Cole
