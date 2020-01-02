TODAY, 1/2/20…
High pressure will remain in control of our weather today, and that means it is going to be a pleasant day! Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will peak in the 40s. A west to southwesterly breeze will keep wind chills in the 30s this afternoon.
A weak storm system will take aim at Southern New England tonight. Therefore, we can expect increasing cloudiness and light rain may develop toward dawn. Lows will range from 30-35.
FRIDAY…
It is shaping up to be a wet Friday morning commute, but the rain will be light. This is a very weak storm system and it won’t last very long. Rain will taper off to spotty drizzle tomorrow afternoon. Despite little or no sunshine, temperatures will likely reach the low and middle 40s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2020…
A stronger storm system will move into the Northeast on Saturday and that means we can expect more rain. If the warm front associated with this storm remains to the south of Connecticut, we could get stuck in a cool northeasterly flow. Earlier, we thought temperatures cold reach 50 degrees or higher, but now it looks like temperatures won’t rise any higher than the 40s.
Our weather could get quite interesting late Saturday night and Sunday. It is possible rain will change to snow or a wintry mix and we could have a wintry Sunday morning with accumulating snow. This is what the European Model is forecasting. Meanwhile, the GFS Model is forecasting a few snow showers for Sunday morning. This is certainly something we’ll need to watch over the next few days. Either way, a northwesterly wind will become strong Sunday and it will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK…
We may not see much in the way of sunshine on Monday and a couple of flurries are possible. However, it will be relatively quiet. Lows will be in the 20s and highs will be near 40 degrees.
A coastal storm could impact the state beginning Tuesday afternoon and it could last into early Wednesday morning. Once again, the guidance models are painting different scenarios. The European Model is forecasting a burst of accumulating snow, and perhaps a wintry mix, for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting very little precipitation. As the storm departs on Wednesday, a strong northwesterly wind will usher much colder air into the state. Highs on Wednesday may only be in the low and middle 30s with wind chills in the teens and lower 20s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
LOOKING BACK: DECEMBER 2019...
This December went into the record books at the 3rd wettest and the 6th snowiest December on record for the Greater Hartford Area, which is an is an impressive feat when you consider official records date back to 1905! Total precipitation, which includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice, will come in at 7.93”, which is 4.49” above normal. Snowfall will come in at 22.0”, which is 14.6” above normal. The wettest December on record was in 1969 when there was a total of 8.36” of precipitation. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a total of 45.3” of snow.
As far as the temperature goes, this December was not nearly as impressive. The average temperature will come in at 31.7 degrees, which is only 0.1 degrees above normal.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
