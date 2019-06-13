A WET AND CHILLY THURSDAY…
While we did have some heavy downpours earlier today, rainfall totals were modest. Much of the state received 0.20” to 0.60” of rain. Rain tapered off to drizzle this afternoon and a few breaks of sunshine were seen in Southwestern Connecticut. Highs today were only in the 50s and lower 60s, which is far below the normal high of 79 degrees for June 13th!
THIS EVENING & T0NIGHT…
While the steadiest rain and drizzle has come to an end, a few more showers will move across Connecticut tonight. They will pivot around a deep trough that is currently located to the west of New England. It is going to be an unseasonably cool evening with temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Later tonight, a westerly flow of drier air will develop. We’ll see some partial clearing, and overnight lows will range from 48-55.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Spotty showers will move across the state during the afternoon, but they will be brief and light. There will be a brisk westerly breeze, and highs will range from 70-75, which is a little cooler than normal. The normal high for June 14th is 79 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
The clouds will clear away tomorrow night and the wind will subside. It’ll be a cool night with lows 50-55.
THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
Saturday is looking good with a mostly sunny sky! High pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast, and a strong south to southwesterly breeze will develop. This will pump warmer air into Southern New England. Highs will range from the 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s over interior portions of the state. Despite the warmer weather, the humidity will remain low.
A few showers could move into the state Saturday night. Plus, the air will be mild with lows mostly in the 60s.
Sunday, Father’s Day, will be warm and the air will turn more humid. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s away from the coast. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and a weak frontal boundary will spark a few showers and thunderstorms. However, we do not expect a washout, and much of the day should be dry.
MONDAY…
The front will stall somewhere across Southern New England on Monday. Therefore, there will be a risk of showers and thunderstorms. We are forecasting highs in the 80s, but temperatures will greatly depend on exactly where the front stalls. If the front stalls in Connecticut, parts of the state could have highs in the 70s while other parts of the state reach the 80s. The air will remain humid.
TUESDAY…
Showers are possible Tuesday morning, but the front should shift to the south of New England as the day progresses. Therefore, Tuesday afternoon should be dry with a low risk of showers. The sky should become partly sunny and the humidity with drop slightly. The air will be warm with highs in the low and middle 80s expected.
WEDNESDAY…
For now, it looks like an area of high pressure will keep us dry. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny, and the air will be warm with highs in the lower 80s. However, the humidity should be low with dew points in the 50s.
THURSDAY…
An area of moisture will move up the coast on Thursday. Therefore, we expect increasing cloudiness and showers may develop toward evening. Highs should be around 80, give or take a few degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.