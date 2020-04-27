THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A storm will move away to the east of New England tonight, and weather conditions will gradually improve. Scattered showers will end, then we should see some partial clearing overnight. It is going to be a chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s across much of the state.
A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for northern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties for late tonight and early tomorrow morning (3 am – 8 am).
TUESDAY…
A weak ridge of high pressure will move into the region tomorrow. The sky will be partly sunny, although clouds may linger for a while longer in Eastern Connecticut. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. Some towns along and to the west of the I-91 corridor could have highs in the lower 60s.
There will be a northwesterly breeze in the morning, but the wind should become light and variable during the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY…
High pressure will drift away to the east of New England, and this will allow a warm front to move up the coast. Therefore, the sky will become mostly cloudy. A shower is possible, but most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Rain is more likely Wednesday night, and there will be a mild southerly breeze. Lows will be in the 40s.
THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT…
By Thursday, we’ll be caught between high pressure offshore and a vigorous storm to our west. The result will be a strong southerly flow of mild, moist air. Occasional rain is likely, and it will be quite breezy. Highs should range from 55-60. The steadiest and heaviest rain will arrive Thursday night as low pressure draws closer to Southern New England. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible as well. Heavy downpours could result in some localized poor drainage flooding. Thursday night will be quite mild with lows 45-50.
FRIDAY (MAY 1st)…
Heavy rain could linger into Friday morning, then it will taper off to scattered showers as the storm lifts away to the north of Connecticut. We could get a peak at the sun during the afternoon, but the sky will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures should reach the lower 60s. Rainfall totals between Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday could range from 1-3”, and there may be some flooding concerns. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week!
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MAY…
Weather conditions will improve Saturday. Morning clouds and scattered showers are expected to give way to a partly sunny sky by afternoon, and temperatures will rise well into the 60s.
There is the potential for some warm weather on Sunday! A west-southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front could push temperatures well into the 70s away from the coast! How high temperatures climb will greatly depend on sunshine. With enough sunshine, we could see highs in the mid to upper 70s. For now, we are forecasting a high of 75 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. That’ll be nice!
MONDAY…
On the heels of the cold front, there will be a northwesterly flow of cooler air. Highs should be in the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon, and the sky should be partly sunny. A brisk northwesterly breeze is likely.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
