THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A storm will move to out sea to the south and east of New England this evening and tonight. The storm brushed Connecticut with a few rain showers today, but the heaviest precipitation remained offshore as expected. Weather conditions will improve tonight. There will be a lingering chance for a shower or sprinkle this evening, then the sky will become mainly clear overnight. It is going to remain chilly with evening temperatures in the 40s, and overnight lows in the range of 28-35.
THURSDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will crest over New England tomorrow, and that means we can look forward to a very nice day! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s.
Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow night, and rain could develop before dawn. Lows should range from 35-40.
FRIDAY…
A weak storm system will slip by to the south of New England on Friday. Showers or a few periods of rain are likely, but the wet weather will end during the afternoon. The sun should make an appearance before the day is over. Highs will range from 48-55.
Friday night will be partly cloudy to clear, and chilly with lows 30-35.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will bring dry weather most of the day Saturday, although sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness. There will be a rising chance for rain in the late afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s. A steadier rain will develop Saturday night. Lows will be near 40.
A storm system will bring periods of rain, drizzle, and areas of fog on Sunday. The temperature forecast is quite difficult. If we remain in a cool northeasterly flow, highs will be in the 40s. However, if the warm front passes through the state from south to north, temperatures will rise well into the 50s. Either way, Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days if you want to get outside and get a breath of fresh air!
NEXT WEEK…
On the heels of the weekend storm, there will be a strong northwesterly breeze on Monday. However, temperatures will be above normal with highs 55-60. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and there could be a passing shower.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The breeze won’t be quite as strong.
Chiller air will arrive by midweek. Therefore, highs on Wednesday will be in the low to middle 50s. The combination of strong spring sunshine and cold air aloft will probably lead to a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
