NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Our forecast is on track…
The rest of today will feature a lot of sunshine, and milder temps…they should peak well into the 50s.
Clouds increase this evening/tonight as a weak disturbance approaches. Then, some rain showers will be possible tomorrow morning with clearing thereafter.
The weekend:
Saturday, for much of the daylight hours, will be dry. Clouds increase and chances for showers go up by evening. Sunday will be cloudy and while not a washout there will be scattered showers.
A few showers may linger Monday, then Tuesday and Wednesday look seasonably mild at this point . There is some uncertainty regarding Wednesday though, so we’ll have to monitor that time frame for a potential storm.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
--------------------------------------
TODAY, 3/26/20…
A ridge of high pressure will crest over New England today, and that means we can look forward to a very nice day! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight, and showers could develop before dawn. Lows should range from 35-40.
FRIDAY…
A weak storm system will slip by to the south of New England tomorrow. Showers or a few periods of rain are likely, but the wet weather will end by late morning/early afternoon. The sun should make an appearance before the day is over. Highs will range from 48-55.
Friday night will be partly cloudy to clear, and chilly with lows 30-35.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will bring dry weather most of the day Saturday, although sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness. There will be a rising chance for rain in the late afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s. A steadier rain will develop Saturday night. Lows will be near 40.
A storm system will bring periods of rain, drizzle, and areas of fog on Sunday. The temperature forecast is quite difficult. If we remain in a cool northeasterly flow, highs will be in the 40s. However, if the warm front passes through the state from south to north, temperatures will rise well into the 50s. Either way, Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days if you want to get outside and get a breath of fresh air!
NEXT WEEK…
On the heels of the weekend storm, there will be a strong northwesterly breeze on Monday. However, temperatures will be above normal with highs 55-60. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and there could be a passing shower.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The breeze won’t be quite as strong.
Chiller air will arrive by midweek. Therefore, highs on Wednesday will be in the low to middle 50s. The combination of strong spring sunshine and cold air aloft will probably lead to a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.