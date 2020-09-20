TODAY...
It was a chilly morning, but we did not experience wide spread frost. A blanket of clouds and gustier winds kept our temperatures from dipping too far into the 30's. We did receive a report of 30 in Colebrook, and 31 in Willington. Temperatures are on the rise, now that the sun is up. If you liked the fall feel to the air yesterday, then today is your day. We're going to do it again. Highs will top out in the upper 50's and lower 60's with sunshine mixing with clouds. The breeze will lessen this afternoon. This evening, after the sun sets, temperatures will drop pretty quickly. So make sure to grab a jacket or extra sweater if you plan to be outside this evening.
AUTUMN ARRIVES THIS WEEK…
As we transition from summer to fall, temperatures will be on the rise. Autumn will officially arrive on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur 9:31 am.
Monday will be cool with highs in the 60s despite abundant sunshine. Monday night will be clear and brisk with lows near 40.
However, Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny and milder with highs 70-75 on the first day of the autumn season. It should be quite breezy since Connecticut will be on the western fringe of Teddy’s circulation.
It is going to feel more like summer again by Wednesday and Thursday and into the weekend. Temperatures will rise well into the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees!
We need rain, but we just can't seem to get it. Most of the state is in a drought, and portions of Connecticut near the Rhode Island border are now in an extreme drought! The next chance for a significant rainfall won’t come until sometime the following week!
HURRICANE TEDDY....
Teddy has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, and it is forecast to track to the east of Bermuda Sunday night. While the island will experience some rough weather, they will be on the less intense side of Teddy. The guidance models have come into better agreement with Teddy making landfall on Novia Scotia late Tuesday or Tuesday night. The coast of New England will experience rough surf, dangerous rip currents, large swells, and huge ocean waves. Otherwise, there will be no significant impact over land other than a strong northwesterly breeze.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
