THE WEEKEND
Nice today
Today will be the better of the two weekend days for outdoor activities. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s. It’ll be a bit breezy at times, but the wind will become very light by evening. That’s when a ridge of high pressure will crest over New England.
Storm arrives tonight
A storm will spread rain into the state tonight at around midnight or shortly thereafter. An icy mix is expected in the hills of northern and western Connecticut. There may be a very light accumulation of ice on colder surfaces, and some roads could become slick. Again, the icing will not be a problem for most of the state. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s in the hills to the middle 30s at the coast.
Wet Sunday
Sunday will be wet. The storm will track close to the coast of southern New England on Sunday, then it will move out to sea Sunday night. A cold rain will fall most of the day, and some wet snow may mix in over the northwestern hills toward the tail end of the storm. It is going to be a breezy, raw day with highs ranging from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 40s at the coast. For the Greater Hartford area, highs will be in the lower 40s. The precipitation will exit the state Sunday evening. The sky will become clear Sunday night, and temperatures will dip into the 20s and lower 30s by dawn.
THANKSGIVING WEEK
Nice Monday & Tuesday
Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, and highs 45-50. A large area of high pressure set up shop across the eastern United States on Tuesday. Therefore, it will be a very pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the 50s!
Showers possible Wednesday
A storm will track through Upstate New York and northern New England Wednesday, the busy travel day before Thanksgiving. The storm will drag a cold front across Connecticut. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and there may be a passing shower or two. A southwesterly wind in the morning will turn northwesterly during the afternoon and it will be quite gusty. Highs will be in the 50s, but the air will turn much colder late Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day will be dry, but quite windy and chilly. Highs will range from 40-45, and the wind chill will be in the 20s, perhaps the upper teens at times. The northwest wind will be strong, and gusts to 40 mph or higher are likely. Thursday night will be blustery and cold with lows in the 20s, and wind chills in the teens.
Chilly Friday
Friday will be bright and sunny, but breezy and chilly with highs in the low and middle 40s.
RECORD COLD LAST THANKSGIVING
Thanksgiving Day in 2018 was on November 22nd. It went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving Day was also broken. Prior to last Thanksgiving, the record was 12 degrees set on November 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving Day, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded on any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average temperature this cold for the autumn season.
The very next day, on Black Friday (November 23, 2018), a new slew of records were set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. It was also the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marked the coldest all-time low for the month!
