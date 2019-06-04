TODAY...
Brrrr! As expected, our Tuesday is off to an even cooler start compared to Monday morning, with many towns in the low to mid-40s (but some of the usual colder spots have dipped into the upper 30s!). After the chilly beginning to the day, temperatures this afternoon rebound to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Furthermore, a warm front will approach New England today and therefore morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. A couple of showers could reach Northern Connecticut by the evening hours.
Tonight, there will be a continued chance for showers, but any rain will be spotty and light. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
MIDWEEK...
The warm front will shift to the north of Connecticut tomorrow, taking with it most of the showers. A developing southwesterly breeze will send temperatures rising to near 80 degrees or higher over interior portions of the state. Highs at the beaches will be in the 70s. Later in the day (toward evening and after), we'll see a better chance for rain and perhaps some thunderstorms.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely tomorrow night into Thursday morning. That’s when an area of low pressure and a trailing cold front will move through the region. Highs on Thursday will be near 80, possibly a little higher. It all depends on how much sunshine can break through the clouds. At this point we expect a mostly cloudy day with only limited sunshine.
FRIDAY…
We'll end the week drier and brighter! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the humidity will drop thanks to a northwesterly flow. Highs will range from 80-85.
THE WEEKEND...
High pressure will build southward from Canada and that means Saturday and Sunday will feature very nice weather! Both days will be dry and warm with a mostly sunny sky. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80s, and the humidity will be low. Sunday may be a few degrees warmer, but still comfortable. Nighttime lows this weekend will range from 55-60.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure over Eastern Canada will push cooler air southward across all of New England. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s, but temperatures could stay in the 60s in coastal regions. With an onshore flow and a frontal boundary to the west of New England, we may see an increase in cloud cover throughout the day.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
