RAIN ENDS TONIGHT
High pressure will build into the Northeast tonight, pushing the rain away. Most of the showers will be done by midnight and the sky will clear out some. As a result of the clearing, the air will turn cooler; temperatures will dip solidly into the 40s by morning. Areas of fog may develop since the ground will be damp.
NEXT WEEK
Pleasant Monday
With high pressure in place, Monday will be nice. The sky will be partly sunny and the wind will be light. After a cool morning, temperatures will reach 70 degrees or higher during the afternoon.
Showers Tuesday
Rain will return Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the state. After morning sunshine, we should expect clouds and showers Tuesday afternoon. There will be enough instability to create a few thunderstorms, as well. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will rise well into the 70s. Cooler, drier air will move in from the north Tuesday night and the mercury will dip to 45-50 by dawn.
Wednesday
Wednesday’s forecast is still tricky, because it depends on how far south Tuesday afternoon’s front will go. The farther south it is able to sail, the sunnier and more pleasant Wednesday will be. Some models, however, have been forecasting it stalling just to the south of New England. That scenario would render a cloudier day with, perhaps, a few showers.
Soggy Thursday and Friday
Rain will return Thursday and last into Friday. Model runs have consistently been forecasting more rain for Thursday and Friday, with the return of Tuesday’s frontal boundary in the form of a warm front, and an area of low pressure. Periods of rain will, therefore, be likely starting Thursday morning and possibly lasting off and on through Friday afternoon.
More clouds Saturday, rain Sunday
Saturday will begin with partly cloudy skies, but the clouds will tend to fill in during the afternoon as the next weather-maker approaches from the southwest. Despite the increasingly cloudy skies, the air will still warm into the middle 60s. Rain will then arrive Saturday night and last through a fair portion of Sunday.
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
