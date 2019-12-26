THE END OF THE WEEK…
If you’re traveling today, or heading back to work, or perhaps getting in on post-Christmas sales or have returns/exchanges... we’ll see more clouds than sun and highs should be near 40.
Tomorrow, clouds will persist. Though most of us will stay dry through the day, there is the chance of a few passing showers. There is the slightest chance for a brief/spotty icy mix early in the day, across the higher elevations of far northern Litchfield County. But most of the precip will stay north of the CT border, as a disturbance moves through Northern New England, but again, a rain shower or two is possible elsewhere. Temperatures on Friday will top out between 40-45.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2019…
The last weekend of 2019 features a warming trend; and while it will start dry, it won’t end that way. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s, under a mostly sunny sky. Then, Sunday… temperatures should be a few degrees milder. A storm system approaches, the last one of the year, but takes a track to our west (a mild one, meaning wet and not wintry weather for us). We'll see an increase in cloud cover as the day progresses with rain becoming likely by evening.
THE FINAL DAYS OF THE YEAR...
Rain lingers into early Monday, then we anticipate at least partial clearing that afternoon. Highs should reach well into the 40s, before dropping. This happens as the storm system exits and the wind increases out of the west and northwest filtering cooler air into the state. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with temperatures within a few degrees of 40. If you're heading out on the town to ring in the new year, expect temperatures in the 20s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for the snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.1” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
