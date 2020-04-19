CLOUDS AT TIMES TONIGHT
After a gorgeous Sunday, clouds will start to become more prevalent Sunday night. An approaching cold front will be the root cause, with a slight increase in moisture. As a result of the extra clouds, tonight will not be as cold, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
A FEW SHOWERS MONDAY
Monday may be iffy. A coastal storm will move out to sea to the south of New England on Monday. It could brush parts of Connecticut with a few showers during the morning, then – gradually -- a partly sunny sky should take over during the afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the 50s in most towns to close to 60 degrees in the warmest.
T’STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY
Strong thunderstorms may come during part of the day Tuesday. A strong cold front will approach New England from the west. Along this front, showers and thunderstorms will form. The showers will likely charge through the state during the afternoon. Some may be strong, with gusty wind and small; for that reason, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and we highlight the day as one under an Early Warning Weather Alert. Temperatures will reach 55-60 before the clouds and showers arrive, but then tumble into the 40s after the front passes, the wind turns northwest, and the wind speed increases.
Cooler air will continue to move into the state on a brisk northwesterly wind Tuesday night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s by morning.
WEDNESDAY
Our midweek weather is looking good, although it will be breezy and cool. Temperatures will eventually reach the 50s after a very chilly, breezy morning. The sky will be mostly sunny.
STORM COMES THURSDAY & FRIDAY
Another storm system will impact the state by the end of next week. We should be ok on Thursday. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, and temperatures are expected to reach the 60s away from the coast. Rain will move into Connecticut Thursday night, and we’ll likely have periods of rain throughout the day Friday. At this point, it looks like the center of the storm will track near or just to the south of the Southern New England Coast. If we remain in a cool northeasterly flow, high temperatures will likely be held to the 50s.
DRY SATURDAY
We will have enjoyable weather return Saturday. High pressure will come to the area, which will bring partly sunny weather and pleasant temperatures.
SHOWERS SUNDAY
Sunday will be cool and occasionally wet. The models are hinting at another coastal storm, laden with showers. A northeasterly breeze will likely keep the air chilly, with highs in the 40s. A few model runs have also hinted that the highest elevations may receive a little wet snow at times.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
SNOW IN PARTS OF CONNECTICUT LAST SATURDAY MORNING
We got a nice snow in some parts: 5.5” in Tolland, 4” in Union, 3.5” in Eastford, 3” in Sharon, 2.5” in Canaan and Mansfield Center, 2” in both Hampton and Falls Village. Based on observations so far, western CT saw a little less than we originally thought, but eastern Connecticut was right on the money. A daily record snowfall also occurred, with 2.4” of snow having fallen today at Bradley International Airport. 2.4” also represents the record most snow as late in the spring season to ever be recorded.
-- Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
